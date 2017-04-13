﻿James Edgar Connell

Just two days shy of his 90th birthday, our Papa departed this life to join his recently deceased wife, Dona Connell, in heaven after 67 years of marriage.

He was one of 12 siblings born to Johnny and Annie Connell in Limestone, Florida. He continued to live in Limestone his entire life.

He is survived by two sons and their families: Wade (Jacquie) Connell and their children; Mandy (Jimmy) Chunn (Alyssa, Jordan and Peyton); Cody Connell; and Marshall (Monica) Connell (Harrison and Cheyenne; and his younger son, Aubrey (Phyliss) Connell and their children; Jason Connell (Garrett, Asa), all of whom live within a mile of Papa’s home and Mark (Jennifer) Arnold (Grant, Hunter and Ryver), of Perry, Florida.

Mr. Connell spent his life farming and worked with St. Joe Paper Company, Jefferson County Road Department and City of Tallahassee Waste Management. He always enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Cody Pentecostal Holiness Church. Family will receive friends one hour before the service (1:00 p.m.) at the Church. Burial will follow in the Connell Family Cemetery on Limestone Road in Wacissa, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL 32308. The family expresses their gratitude to Big Bend Hospice for their support.



Related