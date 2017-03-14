Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

It was standing room only as friends, family, teachers, coaches and administrators crowded into the JCMHS Media Center to watch JCMHS senior and Tiger football star Zoron Wade sign to play strong safety for the FAMU Rattlers.

It was also a historic moment, Tiger Football Coach and JROTC 1st SGT Terry Walker reminded those gathered; Wade will be one of the last, if not the last Jefferson County Middle High School Tiger football player recruited to play for a college.

In fact, every day remaining was a historical moment at a school “that is changing as we speak,” said Walker, referring to the school’s conversion to a charter next school year, under a different name. “Each day, our name is fading away.”

Meeting with the other school administrators, wondering about the school’s new name and talking about other possible changes had been tough, emotional, and mental challenging, he said, “but you, the students, keep me focused – because it’s all about you.”

He thanked all the teachers, parents and coaches, including Blair Armstrong and the “legendary Coach Jacobs” who had been part of Wade’s journey, a journey that had brought him, a talented athlete with a 3.0 GPA, to this moment.

In describing a visit he and Wade had made to FAMU, Walker spoke of how extremely impressed FAMU officials had been with Wade after viewing a film of how well he and wanted him on the Rattler team. Unfortunately, shortly before seeing that film, they had just given out their last scholarship.

But where there’s a will, there’s a way. An anonymous third party agreed to fund a scholarship for the first year – after that, Wade will be eligible for the first FAMU athletic scholarship that opens up.

“They (Wade and Beverly) really stood out among the Lincolns and the Godbys,” said Walker, continuing the story of the All Stars Game, adding that he had known Wade since he was a seventh grader, and had worked with him for three years when he was in the JROTC program. “I’m excited by your decision,” he told Wade. “I rejoice with you and your mom…soccer mom, track and field mom, cheerleading mom and school nurse Errin Mays.”

“We’ve got the best kids in America right here in Jefferson County,” he said. “Give yourselves a hand.”

Addressing Wade directly, JCMHS Interim Principal Nancy Whitty said, “I know you as a fine young man whose character shines. I appreciate you setting the bar so high for our students and our school…rising above all challenges.”

Other teachers and coaches praised his character and his demeanor both on and off the field, and the example he set for other students.

Coach Blair Armstrong spoke of all the adults in the community who had been there for Wade and other students. “It’s not the size of dog in the fight, it the size of the fight in the dog,” he said. Things like heart and dedication couldn’t be measured. “You’re going to do great,” he told Wade.

Several friends and family took their turns expressing pride in his achievement and wishing him well, including mom Errin Mays, who urged the underclassmen present to follow her son’s example “and don’t give up on your dreams. I bleed orange and blue and I’ll always be a Tiger, no matter what the school’s name is.”

Finally, Wade addressed the crowd, speaking quietly and briefly, thanking those who had come together to celebrate with him. “Let’s get it together…love each other…respect each other,” he said, concluding with a smile, “Go Rattlers!”