11th annual Farm Tour rescheduled for this weekend

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

If you're looking for something fun and natural to do on the weekend, the 11th annual farm tour has been rescheduled for this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 27 and 28.

Originally scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 13-14, the event had to be cancelled because of Hurricane Michael, which was then threatening the Panhandle and Big Bend areas. And in fact, six of the 29 farms on the original list have had to drop out of the tour because of damage sustained in the storm or for related reasons.

The six that dropped out are Country Feed Store and Orb Weaver Homestead, Glory Shine Farm LLC, Johnston's Old Fashioned Meat Market, Ocheesee Creamery, Orchard Pond Organics and Redemptive Love Farm.

As for the farms still participating, a few of them may have different open hours than those that were advertised for the Oct. 13-14 tour. Majken Peterzen, executive director of Millstone Plantation, which is sponsoring the event for the second consecutive year, suggests that individuals may want to call the farms they plan to visit and confirm the hours of operation before going.

An ever more popular event every year, the tours attract between 14,000 and 15,000 annually, says Peterzen, adding that the event makes for the perfect family weekend, a great outdoor escape, and a growing regional tradition.

Following, in alphabetical order, are the local farms and agricultural-related businesses that are still participating in this year's tour, along with the contact information for each.

A&B Produce Farm, 199 Freeman Road, Jefferson County. Contact Allen or Bonnie Baasch at (850) 519-0092 or email them at baaschdee@aol.com for more information or directions.

Clear Lake Farm, 15824 U.S. 19, Lamont. Contact is Christine Smith at (850) 251-5492, email her at christinefair4@gmail.com, or visit clearlakefarm.com.

Dickerson Farms, 12 Hayfield Spur, Jefferson County. Contact William Dickerson at (850) 422-3001, extension 4, or email him at accounting@dickersonlandscape.com.

Dyed 'N Wool Homestead, 291 Green Meadow Drive, Jefferson County. Contact Alice Cappa at (850) 997-5505, or email her at acappa@alicacappa.com.

Florida/Georgia Citrus, 5314 Boston Highway, Jefferson County. Contact Kim or Angela Jones at (229) 224-7698, email agjones62@hotmail.com or visit floridageorgiacitrus.com.

Glendowner Farms, 12617 Ashville Highway, Jefferson County. Contact Hines Boyd at (850) 570-8989, email glendownerfarms@gmail.com or visit glendownerfarms.com.

Golden Acres Ranch, LLC, 704 Barnes Road, Jefferson County. Contact Bobbie Golden at (850) 508-2607, email her at Bobbie.golden@gmail.com, or visit goldenacresranchflorida.com.

McClellan Family Farm, 6151 Waukeenah Highway, Jefferson County. Contact Steve McClellan at (850) 792-5187 or email themcclellanfarm@gmail.com.

Monticello Vineyards and Winery, 1211 Waukeenah Highway, Jefferson County. Contact Cynthia Connolly at (850) 294-Wine (9463), email her at CLCFARM@aol.com, or visit monticellowinery.com or ladybirdorganics.com.

Timber Bamboo Nursery, 2181 Government Farm Road, Jefferson County. Contact David Harvey at (850) 841-0459, email him at bambooplants@timberbamboonursery.com, or visit

timberbamboonursery.com.

For more information about the 2018 Farm Tour and to download a guide, visit melissanewlin.com/farmtour-2018.