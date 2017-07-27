Jack “Jackie” Brinson Maloy, age 78, passed away peacefully in Wacissa, Florida on July 25, 2017 after a long illness, he was surrounded by his wife and family.

He is survived by his wife Kittie W. Maloy of Wacissa, Florida; 2 sisters, Wylene Crokroft of Wacissa and Betsy Maloy of Monticello, Florida; 3 step-sons, Michael J. Dunstan of Starkville, Mississippi, David J. Dunstan of Monticello, Florida and John Spruiell of Wacissa, Florida; 2 step-daughters, Tina Lee Diprofio of North Carolina and Melissa Ann Spruiell of Jacksonville, Florida. He is also survived by 1 niece, 2 nephews and a number of great and great-great nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Beth Page Cemetery in Monticello. Beggs Funeral Home of Monticello is handling the services. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Covenant Hospice of Tallahassee.

Related