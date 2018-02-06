JoAnn Ferre’ JoAnn Ferre’ of Tallahassee died peacefully at her home on January 28. She was born on October 12, 1962 in Port Chester, New York to Jose Ferre’ and Joanne Singletary. The family soon moved south and JoAnn spent the majority of her childhood traveling throughout Mexico and South America. She was educated at the Lincoln School in San Jose, Costa Rica, graduating in 1980. She is survived by her mother, JoAnn E. O’Donnell, two daughters Christina and Jessica (Stephen), one son Patrick (Sarah), two granddaughters Genesis and Isabella, and devoted companion of many years, Thom Robinson. In addition, she leaves behind many friends from her years in the food service industry. From 1998 to 2008 she was the co-owner / manager of the Courtyard Restaurant in Monticello, Fl. She later worked at upscale restaurants in Tallahassee including Chez Pierre and Food Glorious Food. In 2015 she enrolled at Tallahassee Community College where she received a degree in accounting and continued on into the insurance field. She was well known locally for her creativity, love of life and for her love of animals. Her favorite place to volunteer was the Tallahassee (Junior) Museum. Her ashes will be interred in her garden at the home she loved. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Florida Cancer Specialist Foundation at foundation.flcancer.com or to the Tallahassee (Junior) Museum, 3945 Museum Dr., Tallahassee, FL 32310 or https://38648.blackbaudhosting.com/38648/Annual-Fund. Lifesong Funerals and Cremations is assisting the family, www.lifesongfunerals.com.

Related