Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

The 9th annual Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Chili Challenge and Dance was another fundraising success.

Held on February 17, there were 10 entries and four winners. Though everybody eating chili on Saturday evening were winners, the best chili ever was on display and served to the hungry crowd.

And the winners were: 1st Place, James and Sandra Sumpter, with Carrie Ann & Co., for their 'Mrs. Johnson's Chili. 2nd Place, Chef Steve and Karen Byer, with Christ Episcopal Church, for their 'Steve's Carne Adovada Small Batch Chili.' Best Decorated Table, Sophia Borg and Catherine Hope, with United Country Real Estate, for their 'Wild Game Chili.' People's Choice Award, Nance Nadeau, Lupe Wheeler, and Ria Wheeler, with D. Christine Thurman for Circuit Court Judge 2nd Circuit, Seat 12, for their 'Chili Poblano.'

Other Chili Masters included: Mike and Kelli Fillyaw, with Law Enforcement, and their 'You Have The Right To Eat More Chili.’ Henry and Anthony Colvin, with Morris Propane, and their 'Blue Flame Chili.' Mark Martinko with his 'South of the Border Chili.' Michele Arceneaux, with Tourist Development Council, and her 'Stampede Chili.' Randy and Tamara Conyers, and their chicken and sausage 'All American Chili.' Kenny Jammes with his 'Little Rebel Biker Chili.'

'The Chaotics' entertained during, and after the chili was long gone. Guests' dance to the music until 10 p.m.

Judges were: Suzie Guy,Tom Isphording, and Joey Costanzo.

Other big name sponsors included Brickhouse Eatery, Trophy Creek Outfitters, Duke Energy, and Fred Beshears/Simpson's Nursery for the use of the Apron Factory.

For more information about this event contact the Chamber at 850-997-5552 or go to info@monticellojeffersonfl.com.