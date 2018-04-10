Pedro Vargas Gomez, 32, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, March 31; charged with no valid driver's license. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

William Kendrick Huggins, 25, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, March 31; charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon and improper exhibition of firearm. No bond amount or released date provided.

Roy Henry Forster, 28, of Fleming Island, FL; arrested Saturday, March 31; charged with violation of probation (VOP) -simple battery. Bond set at $800. Released same day.

Joseph Wagner Livingston, 28, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, March 30; charged with battery -domestic violence felony. No bond amount or released date provided.

Althai Lee Streeter, 30, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Thursday, March 29; charged with burglary of vehicle or other conveyance unarmed; burglary of dwelling/structure or conveyance while armed; false imprisonment of 13-year-old or above; possession of firearm/concealed weapon by convicted felon; and grand theft -firearm. Bond set at $20,000. No released date provided.

Sherquez Deanthony Ivey, 20, of Monticello, FL; arrested on Tuesday, March 27; charged with VO) - burglary of conveyance; VOP – grand theft. No bond amount provided. Released same day.

David Robert Whyte, 27, of Greenville, FL; arrested Monday, March 26; charged with VOP-traffic in stolen property; VOP-grand theft over $20,000, less than $100,000; VOP-burglary of unoccupied structure; petit theft; trespassing on property outside the structure; grand theft, $300 or more, less than $5,000; dealing in stolen property; trespassing in structure; trespassing on property; burglary to vehicle or or conveyance unarmed; grand theft of more than $300, less than $5,000; burglary of dwelling, structure or conveyance while armed; possession of firearm by a convicted felon; grand theft firearm; grand theft; petit theft, habitual; burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed; grant theft of more than $300, less than $5,000; burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed; grand theft, more than $300, less than $5,000 (two counts); criminal mischief, $1,000 or greater; burglary of unoccupied dwelling unarmed; criminal mischief, $1,000 or greater; petit theft, habitual; burglary of unoccupied dwelling or structure, unarmed; criminal mischief, $1,000 or greater; and petit theft, habitual. No bond amount or released date provided.

Joseph Gabriel Conger, 25, of Thomasville, GA; arrested Monday, March 26; charged with VOP-burglary armed with explosive or weapon. No bond amount or released date provided.

Emmanuel Lee Edwards, 58, of Wacissa, FL; arrested Monday, March 26; charged with out of county warrant – possession of cocaine; out of county warrant -narcotic equipment possession; possession of controlled substance -cocaine; possession of paraphernalia/drug equipment; driving while license suspended (DWLS) with knowledge; resisting officer with violence; failure to appear (FTA) – burglary to occupied dwelling unarmed; and FTA -grand theft, more than $300, less than $5,000. No bond amount or released date provided.

Keshon Deontre Kimmons, 25, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, March 23; charged with in for court. No bond amount provided. Released March 26, 2018.

Toccara Nicole Campbell, 33, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, March 22; charged with VOP -aggravated battery with deadly weapon; no bond amount or released date provided.

James Eugene Hill, 44, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Monday, March 19; charged with VOP/traffic in stolen property; No bond amount or released date provided.

Manuel Gandiogo, 76, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, March 19; charged with no valid driver's license. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

Harvey Lee Merritt, 56, of Lloyd, FL; arrested Sunday, March 18; charged with aggravated battery with deadly weapon (domestic). Bond set at $25,000. Released same day.

Cheryl Jeannette Killam, 57, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, March 17; charged with domestic battery. Bond set at $500. Released next day.

Freida Beyonka Scott, 32, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, March 15; charged with assault, domestic violence. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Ashlie Cierra Demps, 26, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, March 13; charged with possession of marijuana more than 20; possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of workplace, business or school; possession of drug equipment; and hit and run, leaving scene of damaged property. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Darryl Jerome Hayes, 36, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, March 12; charged with writ of attachment for child support. Bond set at $1,000. Released next day.

Joseph Michael Day, 39, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, March 12; charged with bond revocation -DWLSR. Bond set at $1,000. Released on March 14, 2018.

Willie James Boyd, 55, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, March 10; charged with DWLSR with knowledge and reckless driving. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Deundrea Tyreak Parker, 19, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, March 9; charged with attempted first degree murder and robbery/home invasion. No bond amount or released date provided.

Shaquna Footman, 23, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, March 9; charged with VOP- sale, manufacture delivery of bathsalts, five counts. No bond amount or released date provided.

Tyler Champion, 28, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday March 8; charged with simple battery. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Laron Howard, 40, of Lamont, FL; arrested Wednesday, March 8; charged with VOP- battery. No bond amount or released date provided.

Telvin Campbrell Chapman, 23, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Wednesday, March 8; charged with domestic battery. No bond amount or released date provided.

Taylor Ann Abbott, 23, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, March 7; charged with simple battery. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

David Robert Whyte, 57, of Greenville, FL; arrested Tuesday, March 7; charged with out-of-county warrant, dealing in stolen property. No bond amount provided. Released next day.

Andre Jermane Riggins, 36, of Greenville, FL; arrested Tuesday, March 7; charged with out-of-county warrant, dealing in stolen property. No bond amount provided. Released next day.

Brandon Whyte, 24, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, March 7; charged with out-of-county warrant, dealing in stolen property. No amount amount provided. Released next day.

Joel Almaras Barrientos, 23, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, March 7; charged with no valid driver's license. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

Heather Ann Pappas, 37, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, March 6; charged with grand theft motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000. Released next day.

John Raymond Roberts, 31, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, March 6; charged with domestic battery and trespassing after warning. No bond amount or released date provided.

Shaquila Smith, 32, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, March 5; charged with VOP-felony battery. No bond amount provided. Released same day.

Quantavis Joseph Morris, 28, of Thomasville, GA; arrested Sunday, March 5; charged with FTA writ of attachment for court cost. No bond amount or released date provided.

Justice Rebecca Barrington, 22, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, March 5; charged with VOP-grand theft more than $300, less than $5,000; VOP- credit card fraud; and VOP- purchase with false credit card. No bond amount provided. Released same day.

Taylor Larcyn Schaub, 19, of Northport, AL; arrested Sunday, March 5; charged with possession of drug equipment; possession of marijuana less than 20 grams; and DWLSR. Bond set at $500. No released date provided.

Arrested on felony charges

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Elizabeth Sawin-Hewins

Elizabeth Sawin-Hewins, 57, of Monticello, was arrested on Friday, March 9 on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer after Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies Bethea, Boland and Burrus responded to a call regarding a Sawin-Hewins attempting to start a fight without another individual. Upon arriving on scene, Burrus and Bethea found Cpl. Boland already attempting to detain Sawin-Hewins, due to her level of intoxication.

Deputies Burrus and Bethea assisted in placing Sawin-Hewins in handcuffs, and after being secured, Sawin-Hewins responded by kicking Dep. Burrus in the stomach.

The subject was then placed under arrest for battery on a law enforcement officer and transported to Jefferson County Jail without incident. A $5,000 bond was placed for Sawin-Hewins.

Freddie Norton

Freddie Lee Norton, 57, of Monticello, was arrested on Friday, March 9 on charges relating to outstanding warrants from the Florida Highway Patrol and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Norton's outstanding warrants encompassed charges relating to fleeing/eluding law enforcement, resisting an officer without violence, driving with his license suspended or revoked, failure to appear for resisting an officer without violence, leaving the scene of a wreck that included property damage, reckless driving (first offense), and driving with license suspended (third or subsequent offense).

Norton was arrested on March 9 by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and placed on a $5,000 bond.

Angelica Colson

Angelica Shantell Colson, 19, of Monticello, was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Boland on Friday, March 9 for attempted homicide and robbery via two warrants issued by Leon County. No bond has been set for Colson's release.

Dustin Doney

Dustin Michael Doney, 24, of Summerfield, FL., was arrested on Friday, March 9 by FHP Trooper Young on charges relating to possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trooper Young was traveling eastbound on I-10 when he observed a vehicle, driven by Doney, rapidly approach him from behind, speeds estimated around 90 mph. As Doney's vehicle neared Trooper Young's marked patrol car, it lowered in speed to approximately 79 mph. Once he'd passed Trooper Young, Doney again accelerated to 83 mph.

Trooper Young pulled Doney's vehicle over, and when approaching the passenger door noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Upon being questioned on the marijuana, Doney produced a small bag from the driver's door pocket, claiming it held marijuana. Trooper Young also observed a metal container in the front passenger seat labeled as a cannabidoil topical agent.

Trooper Young arrested Doney and, during a probable cause search of a vehicle, discovered five glass containers with a white powdery substance. Two of the containers were labeled as CBD Isolate (a powdery derivative of Cannabidoil). A glass pipe with burnt marijuana residue was located in the driver's door.

At first, Doney claimed that he was transporting the glass containers for a girl he was seeing, and that the unused can of cannabidoil cream was not his, but after being read his Miranda rights, stated that he owned the 1.25 grams of marijuana. Trooper Young issued a citation for speeding and failing to exhibit his driver's license, and placed Doney under arrest before transporting him to Jefferson County Jail.

Lonnie Jones

Lonnie Jerome Jones, 48, of Monticello was arrested on Saturday, March 17 on charges pertaining to habitually driving with his license being suspended or revoked/habitual traffic offender. Jones was pulled over by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Bethea when Bethea observed Jones driving down S. Jefferson Street in a vehicle had both tag lights inoperative. Jones realized Bethea was attempting to follow him and turned left onto West Cherokee and continued gaining spreed rather than slowing down. With Bethea attempting to catch up and follow him, Jones turned onto Bowman Street, and then into a driveway. At that point, Jones, appearing to be in distress, exited his vehicle. Jones complied with Bethea's request to put his hands on the hood of the patrol car, and explained that his license was suspended and he was on probation.

Dispatch confirmed Jones' admittance after running his license, and Jones was placed in the backseat of the patrol car while Bethea searched the vehicle. Several open containers were found inside the car, which Jones claimed he had no knowledge about. Jones was then transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

James Condry

James Robert Condry, 60, of Tallahassee, was arrested on Tuesday, March 20 with four counts of felony charges. A warrant for Condry's arrest was written and sealed on March 9, as Condry was wanted for four counts of throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle. On March 20, Condry was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Freeman. Condry is being held with no bond and his conditional release has been revoked.

David Reed

David Jerome Reed, 53, of Mobile, AL., was arrested on Tuesday, March 20 on charges as a habitual traffic offender (driving with license suspended).

Reed was observed driving east on I-10 by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Adamczyk and traveling at a speed faster than all the other cars on the roadway. Dep. Adamczyk attempted to catch up to Reed, and accelerated to approximately 110 miles per hour in order to gain enough speed to match Reed, who dropped his speed to roughly 90 mph and continued to travel for approximately seven miles. Upon being stopped and being made contact with by Dep. Adamczyk, Reed stated that he was traveling from Mobile, AL. to Jacksonville, FL and advised that he had been traveling at such a high speed because he was “just trying to get where he was going”, according to the official arrest report.

After running Reed's driver's license, it was discovered that it had been suspended indefinitely, and Reed denied knowing about the status of the license, despite Reed's Driver and Vehicle Identification Database showing records of Reed being informed, via court order, of his license suspension.

Reed was placed under arrest and submitted to booking at the Jefferson County Jail, where he was held with a $1,000 bond.