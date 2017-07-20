$18,860 grant received

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A little more than two months after word came down the pike that the Monticello Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD) was in line to receive a newly created grant, state officials last week delivered on the promise, presenting Fire Chief Lester Lawrence with a check for $18,680.

Actually, the check that Florida Chief Financial Officer/State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis handed Lawrence on Tuesday evening, July 11, was for ceremonial purposes; the real check will come later. Patronis rather used the occasion to mark the launch of Florida’s Firefighter Grant Assistance Program, a new statewide initiative that assists volunteer fire departments with funding for the purchase of fire safety equipment.

The MVFD was one of nine volunteer fire departments across the state to be awarded part of the $150,000 that was made available in the program’s first year.

“As this new program grows, we’ll keep working until every fire department across Florida has the resources they need to keep themselves and our citizens safe,” said Patronis, adding that the Legislature had increased the program’s funding to $1 million for its second year, in recognition of its importance.

Patronis praised Representative Halsey Beshears, who co-sponsored the 2016 legislation that created the grant assistance program as part of changes to the Department of Financial Services (DOFS) and who was present on Tuesday evening to celebrate the occasion.

According to the DOFS, an estimated 12 million Floridians depend on volunteer fire departments for their fire protection, yet many of these departments lack the financial resources to supply their firefighters with the necessary safety equipment and training. The MVFD plans to use the $18,860 to purchase $22,375 worth of self-contained breathing apparatus to replace its currently outdated equipment. The specific equipment being purchased is four air packs, complete with tanks, pressure regulators and masks. City Clerk Emily Anderson said the balance of the $22,375 would be paid by the city or the MVFD.

As part of Tuesday’s ceremony, the MFVD drove its two recently acquired fire trucks to City Hall and parked them out front for a photo opt with officials. One of the trucks is a 1999 fire engine that the MVFD purchased not long ago from the Nassau County Fire Department for $44,000. The second, a 1991 fire truck, the Cape Canaveral Volunteer Fire Department donated to the MVFD.

Showing it could give as well as receive, the MVFD donated its 1982 engine to the Monticello Rotary Club, which in turn transferred it to the Naples Rotary Club, which ultimately transferred it to a firefighting group in Guatemala. Turns out that although the 1982 engine no longer met US standards, it was more than adequate in Guatemala.