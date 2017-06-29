1966 Tigers Claw Their Way to First State Title



Jacob Bembry

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The 1966 Monticello High School Tigers looked rugged headed into the season, but no one knew just how tough they could be. First year head coach, Brent Hall, who had replaced Bill McRae at that position, led his boys as they plowed through the opposition and ended up winning the school’s first state football championship.

The roster for the team revealed they were not just any ordinary boys as they took the field. They fielded a crew that included All-State players and even had one player who became a college All-American at the University of Florida and an All Pro for the Los Angeles Rams. Jack Youngblood also played in the Super Bowl in 1980 with a broken leg and became an NFL Hall of Famer.

The offense was led at quarterback by Tommy Richter, a 5’11,” 170-pound senior signal caller. He was a dual threat quarterback as he was adept at both running and passing. He also served as the team’s punter.

The second-string quarterback was 5’9,” 150-pound freshman John Cone.

Richter’s halfbacks were 5’9,” 170-pound senior Johnny Rhymes: 5’10,” 165-pound sophomore Scott Baker; 5’9,” 160-pound senior Ted Granger; and 5’9,” 170-pound junior Tommy Walker.

Fullbacks for the Tigers were 5’11,” 180-pound junior Mack McLeod; Mitchell Ward, a 5’7,” 140-pound junior; and Dennis Roddenberry, a 5’8,” 150-pound freshman.

Ends for the Tiger offense were Billy Bassett, a 6’2,” 180-pound junior: Rick Davis, a 5’10,” 180-pound senior; George Brown, a 5’10,” 160-pound sophomore; Larry Cone, a 5’10,” 165-pound sophomore; and Harold Reams, a 6’2,” 170-pound sophomore.

The offensive line was anchored by 6’4,” 205-pound senior Jack Youngblood. The backup center was 5’9,” 150-pound junior Jim Cooksey.

Tackles for the Tigers were: Terry Walker, 5’10,” 215-pound junior; Wesley Saunders, 5’10,” 175-pound junior; John Joyner, 5’10,” 175-pound junior; and Mike Joyner, 5’11,” 180-pound sophomore.

The Monticello High School Tigers opened their season with a home game against Pensacola Woodham at Memorial Stadium in Monticello.

The Tigers went on board first as Richter threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Bassett to put the Tigers ahead. The kick failed and the Tigers held on to the lead until the third quarter when Kirk Griffiths scored for Woodham. The kick by Hurston Tenton was good and gave the visitors a 7-6 lead.

Despite the Tigers racking up 132 passing yards to only 13 for Woodham, the visiting team had 169 yards rushing to Monticello’s 24 and it was good enough to give Woodham the hard-fought 7-6 victory.

The following week, the Tigers got their ground game going as they shut out the Mayo Hornets on the Hornets’ home field by a score of 38-0.

Rick Davis scored the first points of the game when he had a 49-yard run.

Richter connected with Bassett on a seven-yard pass for the second score of the game. Davis then scored on a 57-yard run before Richter hit Scott Baker with a 28-yard touchdown pass. Richter scored the next two touchdowns on runs and Johnny Cone kicked two extra points for the evening.

Monticello continued their winning ways as they racked up a 62-0 victory over the Jasper Rebels the next week on the Tigers’ home turf.

Johnny Rhymes started the scoring with a seven-yard TD run early in the first quarter. Others scoring were Johnny Cone, a five-yard TD run and eight of nine successful extra-point kicks; Rhymes on a 43-yard pass from Richter and another TD run of 15 yards; Harold Reams with a 10-yard reception from Richter; Scott Baker with two catches for 68 and 21 yards; a four-yard run for Davis; and an interception in the end zone by John Joyner.

The Tigers’ defense had to win the home game the next week against Perry. A blocked punt by John Joyner set up the Tigers’ only score as Richter scored from one yard out to give Monticello a 6-0 victory.

Jackie Youngblood and Mac McLeod were the stellar defensive players of the game for Monticello.

Quarterback Tommy Richter threw four touchdown passes and had a 66-yard touchdown run the following week to lead the Tigers to a 53-7 victory in a game played in Monticello.

cont. on page 9A

Scoring for the Tigers was Richter with his TD run; touchdown catches by Johnny Rhymes (13 yards), Billy Bassett (49 yards and 11 yards), and Harold Reams, 32 yards; touchdown runs by Johnny Rhymes (30 yards), Ricky Davis (29 yards), and a 32-yard run by Larry Cone; and four extra points by Cone.

The following week the Tigers traveled down the road to battle Greenville and hand them their first loss of the season.

The scoring was tied at 0-0 after a hard-fought first half but Johnny Rhymes put the Tigers on the scoreboard with a 75-yard kickoff return to begin the second half. Other scoring for the Tigers included a 25-yard TD catch by Larry Cone; a five-yard run by Rhymes; a two-yard run by Tommy Richter; and three extra points by John Cone.

The following week, the Tigers played host to the Florida High Demons, who were undefeated going into the game and were riding an 11-game winning streak, stretching back to the 1965

season.

The Tigers took a 7-0 lead as Monticello kicked off to Florida High and Keith Neyland was hit by Terry Walker. Neyland fumbled the ball and it was picked up by T. Butler Walker, who scurried 14 yards for the score. It was the first time Florida High had trailed in a game all season.

In the second quarter, Florida High’s Tim Garland picked off a Tommy Richter pass. This set up a 14-yard run by Robert McEachern. Jack Maynard kicked the extra point to put the Demons into a 7-7 tie with the Tigers.

The Tigers’ T.B. Walker had an interception which set up a Monticello touchdown. Walker snatched the ball at the Monticello 34-yard line and returned it to the Florida High 37. Richter hit Bassett on a couple of short passes and on a razzle dazzle play, Richter handed off to Johnny Rhymes who fired the ball down the field to Richter at the four-yard line. Rhymes then took the ball in from four yards out to give the Tigers a 14-7 lead.

Not to be outdone, the Demons had some razzle dazzle of their own as Karl Weiss took an end-around handoff from Florida High quarterback Al Flowers and fired it 43 yards to Neyland for a touchdown. The extra point was missed and Monticello led 14-13.

The Demons took their only lead in the game on a one-yard run by McEachern. The extra point by Maynard was good and the score stood at 20-14 in favor of Florida High.

The big play of the game was a 36-yard bomb from Richter to Bassett. Cone converted and the extra point was the deciding factor in the 21-20 game.

The Tigers went to Tallahassee the next week, and in a defensive struggle, had to settle for a 0-0 tie with the Rickards Redskins.

The defensive was led by stalwart tackle Terry Walker, linebacker Jackie Youngblood, and backs T. Butler Walker and Tommy Richter. The Tiger defense held the Redskins a total of eight times inside Monticello territory including four inside the ten-yard line.

The lone Tiger offensive drive came in the third quarter when Bassett intercepted a Redskin pass at the Tiger 25 and returned it to the Redskin 34. The drive was broken up though on fourth down when a pass from Richter to Bassett was knocked down by Redskin back Charles Hall.

The following week, the Tigers returned to the comfort of home and handed the Madison Red Devils a 45-0 defeat.

The Tigers had 337 yards rushing in the game to only 6 for the Red Devils.

Right halfback Johnny Rhymes had four rushing touchdowns and two touchdown catches in the game. He grounded out 167 yards.

Fullback Ricky Davis had 121 yards and one rushing TD.

Cone scored three extra points in the game.

It was the battle of the big cats the next week as the Monticello Tigers traveled to Blountstown to play the Blountstown Tigers.

Monticello roared back from a 21-0 deficit to bring the score to 21-14 at the half behind two touchdown passes from Tommy Richter to Billy Bassett.

The second half was all Monticello as Johnny Rhymes scored on two touchdown passes from Richter. Richter intercepted a Blountstown pass and ran for pay dirt. Davis and Baker also scored on touchdown runs. Cone hit six of seven extra points and Monticello walked away with a 48-21 victory.

The Tigers traveled to Graceville two weeks later and beat the previously unbeaten opponent 20-0.

Safety T.B. Walker intercepted two passes, and Richter and McLeod intercepted one each. Richter and Youngblood spearheaded the Tigers’ defense against Graceville’s supposedly strong running game. Guard Billy Lasseter, John Cone, and Billy Bassett also turned in strong defensive games.

A punt early in the game pinned Monticello at its own two-yard line, but they did not let the poor field position deter them. They powered into the end zone, picking up 98 yards on 11 plays as Davis carried the ball in from the one-yard line.

The Tigers led 6-0 at the end of one quarter.

The next score came in the second quarter when Johnny Rhymes caught a six-yard pass from Richter. Cone’s extra point gave Monticello a 13-0 lead.

Davis finished off the scoring in the third quarter with a 12-yard scamper for a TD. Cone’s extra point made it 20-0 which held for the rest of the game.

The next week, the Tigers faced Avon Park in Monticello for the state title and the Tigers took home the state crown with a 20-12 victory, becoming the first team in the Big Bend to win a state title under the state playoff system.

The Tigers trailed 12-0 at the half but they roared back and clawed their way to victory.

The Tigers’ defense shone like the stars they were under first-year head coach Brent Hall. The defense was led in the game by linebackers Jack Youngblood and Mac McLeod and tackles John Joyner and Terry Walker. They harassed the Avon Park runners, particularly in the second half.

In the third quarter, Turnbull Anderson recovered an Avon Park fumble at the Red Devils’ 13-yard line. Four plays later, Richter sneaked over from the one to make it 7-0 after John Cone kicked the first of four extra points.

T.B. Walker returned a punt 58 yards to set up the Tigers’ next score. Scott Baker scored on an eight-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to give Monticello the lead for good.

Mitch Ward recovered a fumble at the Avon Park 12-yard line. Richter then circled left end for the touchdown from seven yards out a couple of plays later.

The final score for the Tigers came as Richter scored on a 20-yard option play.

The post-season accolades kept coming for the Tigers. Coach Brent Hall was named the Big Bend Coach of the Year and Jack Youngblood was named the Big Bend Lineman of the Year.

The Class B All-State team featured five Monticello Tigers on it. On offense, Billy Bassett made the team at end; Terry Walker made it at tackle; and Tommy Richter at quarterback. On defense, Mac McLeod was named All-State at guard, and Jack Youngblood made the team at linebacker. Defensive back John Cone was an honorable mention at defensive back.