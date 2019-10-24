2016 Trump election win!

Russia! Russia! Russia!

Collusion! Collusion! Collusion!

Kavanaugh! Kavanaugh! Kavanaugh!

Impeach Kavanaugh or impeach Trump!

It’s time for the House of Representatives to get serious about their constituent’s interests and quit trying to reverse the 2016 Presidential election results. After 2 and a half years of Mueller’s ($30,000,000. + or -) investigation, they found nothing! Next, they came out with the big “Impeach Kavanaugh” idea. Only one problem, their star witness couldn’t even remember the so-called incident. Another fizzle for Trump’s opposition! Now, they want to waste even more tax dollars trying to Impeach President Trump, for what Joe Biden publicly admitted to doing in the Ukraine and bragged about it when he was the Vice President (quid pro quo).

Imagine if the House democrats had worked with the President Trump’s efforts to create private sector jobs, tax cuts for millions of US taxpayers and to level the playing field for fair trade, with tough favorable negotiations on trade deals. Instead they have gone all in, with trying to throw out the election results of 2016 or politically weaken President Trump, before the 2020 election. The trouble is Trump has completed a large part of his 2016 campaign promises, already. There are over 6,000,000 new employees who are now working in the private sector, this represents approximately 15 million newly financially supported people (if you estimate 2 and ½ people per family), this alone has had a huge impact on the economy. The new tax cuts, which Trump pushed forward, allowed tens of millions of American workers to keep more of their earnings. This new increase in their take home pay has allowed them to buy more products or services. This new spending in the private sector increases demand on goods and service providers, allowing employers to hire even more new private sector employees to keep up with the new demand. This is a win/win situation for our thriving economy!

Think about the Democratic debates going on currently! Besides impeaching President Trump and raising taxes on job creators, how will any of their politically charged words or impending actions lead to any new private sector job creation. Ask any of these Presidential candidates for a coherent economic argument, how will raising taxes on successful business owners encourage them to hire new private sector employees? I will give you a hint, it is a trick question! There is no coherent answer. Raising Taxes has always slowed economic growth and led to private sector job losses! They don’t discuss private sector job creation in their debates, because they have no idea how the private sector works! New taxes, more free stuff, more government dependence and open borders will not lead to positive economic growth! Please think about how important your 2020 vote will be! New private sector taxpayers are way better for our economic health, compared to raising new taxes on private sector job creators! Trump seems to be guilty of keeping his campaign promises. That should be voteworthy!

Steven Rissman (Monticello, FL)