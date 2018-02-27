2018 Big Bend Brewfest

Story submitted

Join the Taylor County Chamber of Commerce (TCCC) for the Annual Big Bend Brewfest event, at Rosehead Park, in Perry. This is an annual fundraising festival featuring beer, food, and music. This event is hosted by the Perry Rotary Club, with the proceeds benefiting the Rotary Club and the City of Perry Police Department's Shop-with-a-Cop Program. TCCC anticipates being sold out, so be sure to purchase your tickets in advance. There is much more in store for this year, so you cannot afford to miss this amazing event.

There will be unlimited tastings of over one hundred different beers. The event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. that night. The standard admission ticket includes entry to the festival and unlimited beer tastings.

The Perry Rotary Club plans to secure dozens of breweries and 100 plus more different beers. Food will be available for an additional charge at the event.

Craft beer is the focus, with many beer styles represented including: pale ales, IPAs, porters, stouts, wheats, ambers, and lagers. The list of this year’s brewers and brews are currently listed on the website and on TCCC's Facebook page and website.

No person under 21 years is allowed at the Big Bend Brewfest (including designated driver ticket holders). All persons must show a valid ID at the event entrance. This event will occur rain or shine. For more information, you may visit their website at www.bigbendbrewfest.com.