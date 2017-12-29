2018 to bring shivering weather

John Willoughby:

ECB Publishing, Inc.

You might not have used it since your last winter vacation up north but grab that scarf and overcoat out of your closet because New Year's Eve (NYE) is not only bringing a new year, it's bringing some pretty low temperatures. Reports have come in about a large arctic blast, coming in from the northern plains, stretching out to the eastern coast and southern US land.

New York City, NY and midtown Manhattan has been the place for ultimate NYE celebrations. This year, temperatures are supposed to be as low as nine degrees Fahrenheit with a high of 21; calling for the lowest-recorded temperature on NYE since 1962.

West of New York City, the windy city, Chicago, Il. is currently experiencing snowfall but is expected to be cold and dry for NYE. Temperatures will be even colder for the celebrations. Temperatures with a high of 16 are expected. Snowfall is expected later that following weekend.

Closer to home is Atlanta, Ga., which will experience a high of 39 degrees Fahrenheit and a shivering low of 22 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperatures are not expected to climb higher than 40 degrees Fahrenheit until Sunday, Jan. 7.

Though the temperatures won't be as low as those up north, Monticello is not expected to see a temperature higher than 52 degrees Fahrenheit until Sunday, Jan. 7. The lows are expected to stay near or below-freezing throughout the week. On NYE, Sunday, Dec. 31, expect to bundle up in a warm blanket with a warm cup of hot chocolate while the ball drop's in New York City. The high is expected to be 58 degrees Fahrenheit with a low of 38 degrees Fahrenheit.