2019 Monticello Home and Heritage Tour is this weekend!

The 2019 Monticello Home and Heritage Tour has something for everyone. Eight homes are open thanks to their gracious owners. Four bed and breakfast inns are available for viewing, and a few public buildings complete a lovely days self driving tour. The downtown historic churches will also be open for viewing.

The interiors of the new homes range from farmhouse chic which is currently popular, to a home built in 1910 styled with vibrant color and contemporary art. One of the homes is currently being restored so the visitor will be able to witness the transformation of saving a neglected home. Another new home is a restored Queen Anne style also built in 1910. The owners will be on hand to show their unique collection of historic photographs and antique cameras.

The tour begins at the Wirick-Simmons House across from the downtown Monticello Post Office, Saturday March 23, as early as 8:30 a.m. but you can start at any time of day. Many of the homes are downtown, several are a few miles away and will require the visitor to drive.

Local restaurants will be open and there is a special sidewalk sale. Spend the first week end in spring in Monticello enjoying our home tour, great food and enjoying our walkable downtown.

Our Town Tours 10:00 Am to 4:30 PM

Adults $25

Groups: $20 (five or more)

Children $15

See: visitjeffersoncountyflorida.com (events)

The Chamber of Commerce, (850) 997-5552

This years tour list:

Wirick-Simmons House (Jefferson County Historical Association Headquarters/Museum)

115 E. Pearl St. (SE corner of Pearl & North Jefferson St./across from Post Office)

Keen-True House (Virginia True)

1335 E. Pearl St.

Bird-Crew House (Nancy & Bob Crew)

1100 E. Pearl St.

Budd-Carswell House & Cottage, under

renovation (Jack & Barbara Carswell)

555 E. Washington St.

Shuman-Kirsh House (Sara & Fritz Kirsh)

310 E. Dogwood St.

Lindsay-Smith House (Susan & Jim Smith)

685 N. Jefferson St.

McDonald-Guy House (Susie Guy & Tom Isphording)

480 W. Washington St.

Pasco-Merritt House (Terry & Doug Merritt)

710 W. Washington St.

HISTORIC BED & BREAKFAST INN’S

Avera-Clarke House (Gretchen & Troy Avera)

580 W. Washington St.

Daffodale House (Kathy & Scottie Ebberbach)

620 W. Washington St.

The John Denham House (Pat Inman)

555 W. Palmer Mill Rd.

The Cottage (Martha & John Michel Cravanzola)

295 W. Palmer Mill Rd.

PUBLIC BUILDINGS OF INTEREST

The Jefferson Arts Center

575 W. Washington St.

Exhibit: Crosby, Hobbs, & Reily; Canvas, Clay, & Paper Creative artistic visions from Valdosta

Monticello Opera House

The southwest corner of Washington St. and Courthouse Circle. Upstairs main stage theater and main floor ballroom setup for mystery dinner play, Clue: The Musical.