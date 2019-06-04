2019 Royalty Crowned in Watermelon Pageant

Eight children crowned as new royalty in the

Baby to Junior Miss Watermelon Pageant

Emerald G. Parsons

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County Miss Watermelon Queen, Teen Miss Watermelon Queen and Baby to Junior Miss pageants were held this past Saturday, June 1, at the First United Methodist Church.

The Baby to Junior Miss pageant was kicked off at 10 a.m. as the children, ages birth to 12 years old, took to the stage and competed in formal wear.

Kennedy Holbrook was crowned the Baby Miss Watermelon Queen, for ages birth to 11 months old. She was also awarded Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair, Prettiest Dress, Best Stage Presence and Miss Photogenic.

The Baby Mr. Watermelon King was awarded to Tucker Futrell. Baby Mr. contestants are between the ages of birth to 11 months old. Tucker also won the awards of Best Smile, Best Hair, Best Attire, Best Stage Presence and Most Photogenic.

Kynzley Burns was crowned the Infant Miss Watermelon Queen, for girls ages 12-23 months old. Her court included: first runner up, Scarlett Sims and second runner-up, Emma Grace Foskey. Kynzley was also awarded the Prettiest Smile and Best Stage Presence awards. Scarlett won the Miss Photogenic award and Emma won the optional awards of Prettiest Hair and Prettiest Dress.

The Infant Mr. Watermelon King was awarded to Nathaniel Garske. Infant Mr. contestants are between the ages of 12-23 months old. Nathaniel also won the awards of Best Smile, Best Hair, Best Attire, Best Stage Presence and Most Photogenic.

Estrella Earnest was crowned Queen for the 2-3-year-old Tiny Miss division. She too was awarded the Prettiest Smile and Best Stage Presence awards. Her court included: Chloe Meeks, first runner-up; Brooke Gramling, second runner-up, Prettiest Hair and Miss Photogenic; Harley Jennings, third runner-up; Winter Garske, fourth runner-up; Kylie Alexander, Princess Award and Prettiest Dress; and Ramzie Peters, Princess Award.

Hugh Tuten was crowned as the new 2019 Mr. Tiny Watermelon King. This division was for boys ages 2-3 years old.

Abree Hickman was named the 4-6-year-old Little Miss Watermelon Queen. The court included: Olivia Futrell, first runner-up; Harper Futrell, second runner-up, Prettiest Smile, and Best Stage Presence; Ginger Repta, third runner-up, Prettiest Dress and Miss Photogenic; and Devyn Lyde, fourth runner-up. The three princess awards went to Ta-Chyla Crumity, Maryann Fain, and Ayla Grace Flynt, who also won the Prettiest Hair award.

Arianna Brown was crowned the Young Miss Watermelon Queen for her age division of 7-9-year olds. She also won the awards for Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair, Prettiest Dress, Best Stage Presence and Miss Photogenic. The Young Miss court includes: first runner-up Maggie Walker, second runner-up Meganne Wilford, third runner-up Chloe Pitts, and fourth runner-up Makenzi Bach.

Liria Vargas was crowned the 10-12 Junior Miss Watermelon Queen along with the special awards of Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair, Prettiest Dress and Best Stage Presence. Her court included: first runner-up and Miss Photogenic, Shelby Howard; second runner-up, Linda Long; and third runner-up, Madison Vinzant. Two Princess Awards were awarded to Alexis Baker and Shelby Carpenter.

Albree Shiver and Addison Shiver crowned 2019

Miss and Teen Miss Watermelon Queens

Emerald G. Parsons

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Saturday afternoon, at 4 p.m., the Miss and Teen Miss Watermelon Pageants got underway. The crowd was entertained with an opening number by the contestants, and then enjoyed watching the competitions of talent, sportswear, casual wear, and evening gown.

Albree Shiver was chosen to reign as the 2019 Miss Watermelon Queen for the upcoming year. Albree was also awarded Prettiest Hair, Prettiest Dress, Best Stage Presence, Best Interview and Miss Congeniality. The first runner-up was Savanna Wilford, who also won the talent award, Prettiest Smile, the highest scholastic achievement award and Miss Photogenic.

Addison Shiver was named the 2019 Teen Miss Watermelon Queen. She also won Prettiest Hair, Prettiest Dress, Best Stage Presence and the highest scholastic achievement award. First runner-up was Haley Paul. Haley also won the Prettiest Smile award and Miss Photogenic.

For the very first time, the Miss Watermelon Queen was awarded a $500 scholarship. This scholarship was made possible by local citizens and businesses of Jefferson County. A special thank you goes out to:

• Jay & Beth Adams

• Sandra Hood

• Nan Baughman

• Boland Timber

• Tom & Victoria Randle

• Frank Kolb

• David & Geri Ann Driggers

• Sheriff Mac McNeill

• Stephanie English

Another special thank you goes out to our local citizens and area businesses that donated to the Watermelon Pageant and to the new Miss and Teen Miss winners:

• Capital City Bank – A dry erase/tack board for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• Carrie Ann & Co. – $10 gift card for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• The First Bank – Koozies, notepads and pens for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• Gelling’s Florist – Flower bouquets for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• Kelly & Kelly Properties – Drinking cup set for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• Mafia Pizza – $25 gift certificate for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• Monticello News/Jefferson County Journal – One year e-pub subscription for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• Oh Happy Day Gifts/Main Street Monticello – Gift bag for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• Parkway Land & Sea Restaurant – $25 gift certificate for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• Rancho Grande Restaurant – $15 gift certificate for Miss Winner

• The Rev Cafe – $25 gift certificate for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• Snapphappy Feral Cat Sanctuary – Bag of coffee and kitten adoption voucher for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• Southern Grace Gifts – $10 gift certificate for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• Sparkle By Madison – $50 gift certificate for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• Splish ‘N’ Splash Pet Grooming – $10 gift certificate for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• Stephanie English Photography – Mini photo session for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• Stewart’s Auto – Watermelon for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• Traditions – Personalized names on sashes for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• Tupelo’s Bakery & Cafe – $15 gift certificate for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• Two Sisters... New Beginnings – Beautiful bracelet for Teen Miss and Miss Winners

• Victoria’s Classy Attitude Boutique – Gift card for Teen Miss Winner and a purse for Miss Winner

The 2019 Watermelon Pageants were specially coordinated by Stephanie English and Emily Knowles.