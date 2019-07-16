Crime Beat

Johnny Ross III – June 28

Johnny Bernard Ross, III, 36, of Crawfordville, Fla., was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriffs Office (JCSO) Deputy Bethea on the charge of driving with license suspended/ restricted, on Friday, June 28.

On the above date at 6:56 p.m., Deputy Bethea was running a stationary radar at the intersection of Highway 27 and Highway 59, in Jefferson County.

While running the radar, Deputy Bethea observed a black car traveling eastbound on Highway 27 at a high rate of speed (66-mph in a 45-mph zone).

Deputy Bethea conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 27 and Phillips Road.

After making contact with the driver, identified as Ross, and stating the reason for the traffic stop, Deputy Bethea asked for Ross' driver's license.

At that point, Ross informed Deputy Bethea that he did not possess a valid Florida driver's license, but that he did have a Florida ID Card, which he provided.

Ross admitted that he knew his driver's license was suspended and that he knew he should not be driving without a valid license.

At that point, Deputy Bethea asked Ross to exit the vehicle so that they could talk in private, away from the four children who were passengers in Ross' vehicle.

Meanwhile, Deputy Bethea asked Jefferson County Dispatch to run Ross' ID card through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC).

Dispatch responded, saying that Ross' license had been revoked.

When Deputy Bethea asked how many times Ross had been arrested for driving with a suspended license, Ross stated that he had been arrested approximately “three or four times.”

After learning of Ross' revoked license and hearing that Ross knew it was suspended/revoked, Ross was arrested for driving with a suspended or restricted license (habitual offender) and given a traffic citation for speeding.

Latieca Daniels – June 29

Latieca Roshell Daniels, of Palm Coast, Fla., was arrested on Saturday, June 29 by Monticello Police Department (MPD) Officer Smith on the charge of burglary to an occupied structure.

On the above date at 10 a.m., MPD Officer Smith and Lt. Pitts responded to a residence in Monticello, about a call issued regarding a verbal disturbance.

The complainant, Daniels, stated that her boyfriend had pulled a gun on her while she was holding her child.

Upon arrival, Officer Smith made contact with Daniels, who said she had come to the residence to retrieve her child from her boyfriend, adding that her boyfriend had pulled a gun on her and taken their child back into the house.

The boyfriend was detained, and after being read his Miranda Warning, he stated that Daniels had come into his home while he was sleeping and taken their child without permission.

The boyfriend explained to Lt. Pitts that after waking and realizing Daniels had taken their child, he had gone out and retrieved their child before going back into the residence.

In a post-Miranda interview with Daniels, Latieca Daniels admitted that she had gone into the residence to take custody of her son without the permission of anyone who lived at the house.

She claimed that she had entered the residence to retrieve her son and then re-entered to take “other items.”

It was while she was in the residence a second time that she and her boyfriend became engaged in a verbal dispute.

Latieca Daniels was placed under arrest for burglary of an occupied structure while unarmed.

Gabriel Addam Justus, 26, of Tallahassee, Fla.; arrested Sunday, June 30; charged with driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR), with knowledge. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Heather Jane Porter, 33, of Tallahassee, Fla.; arrested Saturday, June 29; charged with out-of-county warrant for battery on firefighter; out-of-county warrant for DUI; out-of-county warrant for possession of marijuana; and out-of-county warrant for possession of narcotic equipment. Bond set at $2,500. Released June 30.

Christopher James Ford, 28, of Jacksonville, Fla.; arrested Saturday, June 29; charged with DWLS, 2nd offense; DUI, alcohol or drugs; possession of marijuana, less than 20 grams; and possession or use of drug equipment.

Sebring Vonneric Cooper, 32, of Tampa, Fla.; arrested Thursday, June 27; charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapons. No bond amount or release day listed.

Cory Robert Perez, 26, of Jacksonville, Fla.; arrested Wednesday, June 26; charged with DWLS, with knowledge. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Austin Ferriby, 18, of Tallahassee, Fla.; arrested Tuesday, June 25; charged with two Leon County out-of-county warrants. Bond set at $500. Released same day.