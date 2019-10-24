Crime Beat

Ladarius Rashard Washington, 43; arrested Sunday, Oct. 6; charged with out-of-county warrant for failure to appear (FTA) on burglary of a dwelling and grant theft. No bond amount or release day listed.

Cayden Gray Woods, 20; arrested Sunday, Oct. 6; charged with possession of hallucinogenics with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, schedule 1; possession of cocaine; and possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $5,000. Released on following day.

Ishwan Kwende Spradley, 29; arrested Friday, Oct. 4, by order of court for official misconduct. No bond amount listed. Released on Oct. 13.

Nathan Harold Wooten, 38; arrested Wednesday, Oct. 2; charged with violation of probation (VOP) on original charge of sexual/physical battery. No bond amount or release day listed.

Larosa Alexis Gaskin, 20; arrested Wednesday, Oct. 2; charged with VOP on original charge of possession of cannabis. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

Juan Mezquite, 27; arrested Wednesday, Oct. 2; charged with out-of-county warrant. Bond set at $845.50. Released same day.

Jameson Tyler Dubose, 29; arrested Wednesday, Oct. 2; charged with possession of crystal meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500. No release day provided.

Derek Sherod Chestang, 39; arrested Tuesday, Oct. 1; charged with driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR). Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Edward Leverett Liliott, 42; arrested Tuesday, Oct. 1; charged with DWLSR, third or subsequent offense. Bond set at $3,500. Released same day.

Stephone Sharpe, 54; arrested Tuesday, Oct. 1; charged with FTA on charges of loitering or prowling and petit theft. No bond amount listed. Released on following day.

Herlinda Gomez-Lopez, 37; arrested Tuesday, Oct. 1; charged with operating a motor vehicle with no license. Bond set at $100. Released on following day.

Juan Tobias Gordon, 44; arrested Monday, Sept. 30; charged with out-of-county warrant on writ of attachment. Bond set at $1,000. Released on following day.

Chasen Scott McEkron, 21; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 25; charged with driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR). Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Tammy Sue Haynes, 48; arrested Tuesday, Sept. 24; charged with violation of probation (VOP). No bond amount or release day provided.

Pablo Antonio Gines, 34; arrested Tuesday, Sept. 24; charged with failure to appear (FTA) in court on charge of no valid driver's license. Bond set at $2,500. No release day provided.

Raymond Terry Smith, 38; arrested Tuesday, Sept. 24; charged with possession of crystal meth; possession of ammunition by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; resistance to deputy without violence; and refusal to submit. Bond set at $10,000. No release day provided.

Promise Lyn Hightower, 32; charged with out-of-county warrant. No release amount provided. Released following day.

Robert Earl Geathers, 42; arrested Thursday, Sept. 19; charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

Devante Jaquan Washington, 25; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 18; charged with homicide, murder-first degree, premeditated. No bond or release day listed.

Keith M. Miller, 25; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 18; charged with reckless driving. No bond amount or release day listed.

Destiny Justice Lagreco, 18; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 18; charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; resisting officer with violence; and battery on an officer, firefighter or emergency medical technician. Bond set at $2,500. Released following day.

Wendy Dawn Stewart, 44; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 18; charged with VOP – possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release day listed.

Elsa Caroline Rankin, 41; arrested Tuesday, Sept. 17; charged as fugitive from justice. No bond amount listed. Released Sept. 19.

John Travis Wills, 32; arrested Tuesday, Sept. 17; charged with VOP – possession of forged notes and VOP – counterfeiting. No bond or release day listed.

Matthew Bass Sullivan, 31; arrested Tuesday, Sept. 17; charged with VOP – grand theft vehicle; VOP – possession of a controlled substance; and VOP – grand theft, more than $300, less than $5,000.