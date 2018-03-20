23 years after escaping N.J. prison, fugitive caught in Florida

Nearly 23 years after walking off a work detail, an escaped New Jersey prisoner was captured in Florida, authorities said.

Enrique Silva, now 73, was taken into custody by the the U.S. Marshals Service after running out the back door of a house in Orlando on Thursday morning.

Silva was serving the sixth year of an eight to 20 at the since-closed Riverfront State Prison in Camden for dealing drugs when he vanished on May 16, 1995.

Last month, Department of Corrections investigators, now part of the marshals service regional task force, learned of an address in Orlando where a "potential female acquaintance" of Silva resided.

