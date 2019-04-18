32 marijuana plants seized in drug bust

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On the behalf of an attained warrant, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's (JCSO) Drug Unit administered a search of a property located off of Quitman Highway on Monday, April 15.

After an on-going investigation into the case, the Drug Unit's Investigator Dustin Matthews and Deputy Corey Burrus attained a search warrant that would permit them to access the property and conduct a search for illegal activities or substances.

During the search of the property, law enforcement officers discovered a total of 32 marijuana plants that were being grown and cultivated on the property.

The 32 plants were eradicated from the property and approximately 31 grams of green marijuana was seized.

After the discovery of the marijuana, three persons were detained, with one of the individuals later being arrested.

Jason Phillips was arrested on charges of cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

Phillips' bail was set at $7,500.

JCSO's K9 Otis, who is the newest K9 to join the JCSO team, assisted in the discovery and recovery of the marijuana.