3rd Annual Bike Fest Rest Stops Saturday

The 3rd annual Bike Fest, sponsored by the Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, will once again have six Rest Stops for the bicyclers, manned by local service groups, clubs, and organizations.

The Boy Scouts will be east of town at Honey Lake Plantation, and set-up by 7:45 a.m. They will be located there until about 10:45 a.m.

The Jefferson County Homeschoolers and 4H students will be set-up on Ashville Highway east of town by 8:30 a.m. They will be there until about 11:30 a.m.

Health Department volunteers will be at Jordan Park on East Pearl Street. They should be set-up by 9 a.m. and will hang around until about 12 p.m.

The Ride for Hope team will be northwest of town on Lake Road. They will be set-up by 9:30 a.m. and will close-up around 12:30 p.m.

Members of

the Jefferson County Lions Club will be at the Wacissa Riverhead Park off Highway 59 south of Monticello. They will be set-up by 10:00 a.m. and will be there enjoying the beautiful surroundings until around 1:30 p.m.

The Monticello Rotary Club will be stationed on Old Lloyd Road. They will be there from 10:15 a.m. until about 2:30 p.m.

Come out and visit with this wonderful group of volunteers and Bike Fest participants. This is an event for the entire community to enjoy and be a part of. There will also be lots going on in and around town, so get up and get out this Saturday, April 1 and enjoy all the festivities Jefferson County has to offer.

For more information about this event and other happenings in the area, contact Katrina Richardson, executive director for the Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce and Jefferson County Tourist Development Council, at 420 West Washington Street or call 850-997-5552, 850-567-6451 or go to info@monticellojeffersonfl.com.

Related