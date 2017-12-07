4-H Day at North Florida Fair-the results are in…

Story Submitted

...and the Jefferson County 4-H Judging Teams did a phenomenal job during 4-H Day at North Florida Fair in the 4-H Consumer Choice Judging Contest, Saturday, November 11.

The Consumer Choice Judging Contest helps youth to learn the following:

• Identify the reason a potential purchase is needed or wanted.

• Assess the situation that creates a desire or need for the item.

• Recognize the characteristics necessary for an item to give the service expected.

• Determine a reasonable price for potential purchases and evaluate the cost-benefit of a product.

In teams and as individuals, 4-H students judged the following items: athletic shoes, wearable technology, fast food meals – oral reasons class, headphones.

Here's how our Jefferson County 4-H kids fared:

TEAM:

4-H junior division team (ages 8-10) Finley Boyd, Miranda Hall and Carter Hill – First place. The team received a trophy, individual blue strip ribbons, blue team rosette and $40.00.

4-H intermediate division team (ages 11-13) Samantha Hall, Jason Mosely, and Maggie Boyd – Second place. The team received individual red strip ribbons, red team rosette and $32.00.

4-H senior division team (ages 14-18) Abigail Boyd, Grayson Boyd, Caitlyn Dennis and Jada Mosley – third place. The team received individual white strip ribbons, white team rosette and $24.00.

INDIVIDUAL:

Maggie Boyd, intermediate division – Second place. She received an individual red rosette and $15.00.

Jefferson County 4-H would like to thank all the parents and volunteers for their dedication and involvement in Jefferson County 4-H Development.