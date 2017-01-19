4-H sewing classes are now underway

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Gladys Neely, Program Assistant for the Jefferson County Extension Office, has begun the 4-H Elite Club sewing classes for 2017.

Twelve students are registered in the after-school classes, divided into two groups of six, one group meeting on Tuesdays and the other group meeting on Thursdays.

The students will learn sewing skills as they progress from sewing with scraps to making pillows and finally, to constructing garments for themselves.

At the end of the course, March 21, they will model their clothing creations for judges.

We’ll be following their progress with additional reports, so let’s meet this year’s 4H sewing students:

