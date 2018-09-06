4-H State Champs

Emerald G. Parsons, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Two local students from the local Jefferson County 4-H Club have earned fame and glory for themselves and for our hometown 4-H clubs.

Sarah Crandall and Jada Mosely, members of the 4-H Teen Council club, recently entered the “demonstration and illustrated talk” event competition for the Senior Level, ages 14-18. The two girls’ project was entitled “Stay Alive: Don’t Drink and Drive.”

On April 14 the two girls were awarded first place in the county. They then went on to compete at district, held on May 5 at the Liberty County Extension Office in Bristol, Fl. and again won first place. This impressive win qualified them to compete at the state level at the University of Florida.

For a full week, the two young ladies attended Florida 4-H University; a week-long overnight event for young adults held at the University of Florida. All attendees participate in educational workshops led by University of Florida faculty, explore career opportunities, lead community service activities, interact with youth from all over the state, and have fun while developing critical life skills that will help them become productive and engaged citizens in their communities. All state competitive events are judged by professors for the University of Florida. The competition is tough and the judges are even more stringent. During the competition, all teams were judged on factors such as Appearance and Poise, Voice and Grammar, Visual Aids, Logical Sequence, Ability to Work As A Team, Accuracy, Degree of Difficulty, Knowledge of Subject, and many others.

On July 30, Sarah and Jada took to the stage and came out victorious with first place trophies.

John Lilly, Jefferson County Extension Director/4-H Agent said, “I am very proud of them. They put a lot of hard work into this and it showed. The judges are very critical in their judging critics. To even place at the state level is exceptional; but to win first place is extraordinary!” He went on to say the two local teens are very active in their local 4-H club and were camp counselors at all of the day camps, and overnight camps, held this past summer.

Congratulations to Sarah Crandall and Jada Mosely for bringing home the prestigious title of State Champions.

For more information about Jefferson County 4-H clubs and events, please call John Lilly, Jefferson County Extension Director/4-H Agent, at 850-342-0187 or email him at jgl@ufl.edu.