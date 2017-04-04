4-H students remove 100 pounds of trash in Adopt-A-Road project

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

* My Head to clearer thinking * My Heart to greater loyalty * My Hands for larger service * My Health to better living *

If you were driving down Lake Road on a recent Saturday afternoon, you may have seen some of Jefferson County’s finest young people putting their hands to larger service, participating in their annual 4-H Adopt-A-Road Project. During the March 25 event, a group of 4-H students removed 100 pounds of litter from a two-mile stretch of Lake Road.

That’s a lot of soda bottles, cups, fast-food containers and whatever else the teens picked up that afternoon. One might not think much of tossing a candy wrapper out of a car window, but it all adds up and it makes an unsightly mess of Jefferson County’s rural roadsides.

But now, for a time, residents will be able to enjoy a litter-free stretch of Lake Road, thanks to the efforts of 4-H., working “to make the best better.”

For more information on the Jefferson County 4-H Program, or if you or your child would like to join, contact John Lilly, County Extension Director/4-H Agent, at 850-342-0187, or jgl@ufl.edu. You can also visit the 4-H website at http://jefferson.ifas. ufl. edu/ or follow the program on Facebook at http://on:fb.merbaVT6.

Related