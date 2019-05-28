4-H Sweetfield Working Soldiers thank community for donations

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Rev. Kassalando M. Brooks, pastor of Sweetfield Missionary Baptist Church, and the Jefferson County 4-H Working Soldiers Sweetfield Youth, thank all of the people and organizations in the community for donating to their collection of personal items and such for the storm victims of Hurricane Michael.

The items were delivered and given out on Saturday, April 13.

Those to be thanked include Gladys Roann-Watson, Alfred and Earnestine Raines, Nellie Akins and the Bethel AME Church congregation, the Jefferson County Extension Office, Tax Collector Lois Howell Hunter and her staff, Property Appraiser Angela Gray and her staff, Gloria Brown, Debbie Snapp and the Monticello News staff, Larry and Mrs. Halsey, Samantha Darity, Dr. Barbara Howard, Min. Linde Smith, Mt. Pleasant Ministries, Bonnie Branch, Susan Carabello, Our Blessings Day Care, Flowers Bakery in Thomasville, Ga., and Big Bend Transit and staff.

The goal of the 4-H Working Soldiers Sweetfield Youth was to serve 200 hot meals and give away nonperishable items including food, clothing, dishes, pots and pans, water and personal hygiene items to storm victims in Panama City.

“Together we can do so much, alone we can do so little,” say Dr. Dawanda Skipworth. “We appreciate you! With substantial support of people like you, we were able to reach our goal of serving 200 hot meals and the nonperishable items including 150 Walmart gift cards to the storm victims of Panama City, Fla. Your kindness will not be forgotten. Donors like you helped us complete our

4-H Working Soldiers Outreach Community Project. Thank you!”

Dr. Dawanda Skipworth is 4-H Working Soldiers Club Leader and Secretary for the Institute of Food and Agricultural Science Jefferson County Extension Service.