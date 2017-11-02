4-H Teen Council elects new slate of officers

John Lilly

Jefferson 4-H County Teen Council is a club comprised of teens between the ages of 13-18 who work cooperatively with the Jefferson County 4-H Agent in planning and implementing 4-H Events in their area. The organization stresses youth leadership training, development and community service-learning projects.

Jefferson County 4-H believes that all youth should have opportunities for positive youth development in our four guiding concepts: mastery, belonging, independence, and generosity. The County Council fosters mastery by empowering council members to develop and teach concepts related to leadership and civic engagement, belonging by building rapport among 4-H'ers with similar interests, independence by encouraging the management and education of serving on and leading committees and business meetings, and generosity through regular community service project and building team rapport.

Annually, teens can accumulate up to 120 community service hours.

Teens also plan and implement countywide 4-H programs year round. Council members must be willing to commit time to council business and assume the responsibility for formulating, directing or aiding at events.

The 4-H County Teen Council meets once per month, typically every first Monday or Tuesday after school to conduct a business meeting, educational training, plan community service projects, and enjoy fellowship and networking among their 4-H peers.

For more information about the teen council, call John Lilly at 850-342-0187.