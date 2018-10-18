7th annual Jefferson County Veterans Celebration, November 3

An Armistice is an agreement to stop all fighting, in other words a truce. The truce I write of was signed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month ending World War I in 1918 to be known as Armistice Day. Around the year 1953, people began calling it Veterans Day. This was in thanks and remembrance to the Veterans in their towns. Congress decided to change the day to an occasion to honor those who had served America in all wars. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill proclaiming November 11th each year as Veterans Day.

To allow for more participation and involvement, the entire community is invited to the celebration beginning at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Monticello. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 3. There will be a short tribute followed by a barbecue-style lunch (Veterans eat free with a suggested donation of $5 for all others). We currently have a rolling video of Veteran’s pictures that will be shown during the event and welcome more pictures for addition (email to jandkhicks@aol.com or drop off at the church office). Our Veteran of Honor will be Captain Len Dodson, US Navy, Ret.

Let’s show our local Veterans how much we appreciate what they have done and what they are doing. All Veterans are requested to share their pictures, name, rank, branch and period served with us to be included in the celebration for recognition. Any Veterans requiring transportation to the celebration should also email to Nan Baughman at sbaugh8307@aol.com or Frank Kolb at lonesailor84@outlook.com.

As Thomas Paine once wrote:

“Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom,

must first undergo the fatigue of supporting it.”

Nan Baughman