911 is back in service for Jefferson County

Several Jefferson County and Monticello residents received a cryptic text alert during the evening of Sunday, Dec. 29, at 8:53 p.m.

The alert, which originated from Jefferson County's Emergency Management office, offered little explanation, instead reading "Emergency/Non Emergency Call (850) 815-2742."

The Facebook page of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) offered a more in-depth explanation on Sunday night, stating that the number that was released via text message alert was the temporary emergency or non-emergency line for locals to call in the event of a crisis.

"Effective immediately and until further notice- the Sheriff’s Office Communication Center is experiencing technical issues with ALL incoming telephone lines including 911," wrote the JCSO on their Facebook page on Sunday night.

The JCSO further advised that residents should call (850) 815-2742, (850) 815-2751 or (850) 815-2759 should they be in need of emergency assistance from law enforcement.

Shortly after the JCSO's release went out to residents, the Monticello Police Department (MPD) issued a similar statement on their Facebook page as well, declaring that the MPD was also experiencing technical issues with the department's incoming telephone lines.

After a few hours of downed communications, the JCSO announced via their Facebook page that as of 10:22 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, communications had been restored to the sheriff's office's 911 Call Center and other non-emergency phone lines.

As of current press time, it appears that the 911 Call Center has returned to normal operations and those with emergencies can once again call the three-digit number in order to receive assistance during a crisis.