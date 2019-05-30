99 bicyclists participated in Bike Fest

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The fifth annual Monticello Bike Fest is in the books according to Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Katrina Richardson. There were 99 cyclists registered to ride on Saturday morning, May 11.

“The weather was beautiful, there were no accidents, only one flat tire, lots of great conversations and most everyone commented on how beautiful our area is to ride,” says Richardson.

The bicyclists began peddling at 7:30 a.m. from the Chamber, though a few chose to get an earlier start at 7 a.m. There were three bike routes to chose from, with the early riders taking the 60 metric century miles, traveling on roads through Aucilla, Greenville, Ashville, Alma and the northern tip of Lake Miccosukee.