A game worthy of tears

I just returned from Philadelphia where I attended the 119th Army - Navy game in frigid weather! Although I’m not a writer by any means, I felt compelled to write this letter to the editor.

There were so many rituals and events to watch including the “Army vs. Navy Rocky Relay”, Army vs. Navy Pull Up Challenge, and Tug of War challenges. The March-Ons of the Cadets and the Midshipmen are impressive to say the least. This is where 3 hours before the game 3,000 students from West Point and then 3,000 students from Annapolis with exact reverent precisions, paid tribute to honor a long-standing military tradition. The exchange of “prisoners” is where Cadets who have spent the semester in Annapolis and Midshipmen who have been at West Point cross the field to join their comrades for the game. We attended the “Meet and Greet” of the Navy football players, and being on TV for Game Day was thrilling. Watching the 5 Navy and Army flyovers with the Apache helicopters and jets, and experiencing the 2 groups of parachute jumpers with the Army landing precisely on target in mid field with the American flag – opened our hearts.

But nothing compared to the playing of the National Anthem (NO ONE KNEELED), which gave me chills when I saw 8,000 hands snap to salute position and I realized that every one of those young men and women have volunteered to defend our country and, in the worst-case scenario, die for our country.

Why then does Army-Navy mean so much to me you may ask? My deceased husband, a Retired Navy Veteran (Robin George Richardson 1948 – 1986) and father of my 2 children always wanted to take me to this game. We had plans and dreams of getting to go. Eight months after he retired from the Navy he died of leukemia as a result of agent orange from 3 tours in Viet Nam. So, it was extra special to be able to take my son and grandson to this game and enjoy the experience.

These football players are intelligent Cadets and Midshipmen who almost without fail go on to do things far more important than playing football. They serve their country, often deploying overseas. In most cases, when their military careers end, they go on to become important people in whatever business they land in. So, I get it – I understand that these young men on the field are going to be on the same team in life, taking leadership roles – after all every one of them is trained to lead – away from football the rest of their lives.

The respect for each other was well noted – we didn’t hear any boos – it was like brothers playing football and everyone got along before and after the game but played with an intensity and passion to win the game unique to college football. When the game was over, we watched the Army players (winning team) with their hands on their hearts, go over to the Navy team side and sing the Navy alma mater, then they all went over to the Army side and sang the Army’s alma mater. Losers crying; winners crying! Respect for the opponent is another Army-Navy ritual. So, the t-shirts that said “We want to sing second” made sense. No one wants to nor do they leave early from this game.

Military personnel are not only hero’s because they die for our country – in my opinion they are hero’s because they are WILLING to die for this country.

The tears shed at this game were many. While not ashamed of the tears rolling down my cheeks, all I could think was there is nothing like this day, this game, this rivalry. That day I needed a minute or two before I could speak when the alma maters were over.

Katrina Richardson