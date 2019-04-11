A Hero’s salute for James Clark

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Every veteran deserves a hero’s salute!

After serving overseas in battlefields of conflict and grief in order to assure freedom for the friends and families they left behind, they deserve to be thanked.

And that's just what the Big Bend Hospice (BBH) Valor Team did on Friday, March 22 as they honored a Korean War-era Veteran, Private First Class (PFC) James P. Clark. The BBH Valor Team recognized and honored PFC Clark for his service in the United States Army. The honoring ceremony was held at PFC Clark's home in Lamont.

PFC Clark was with the 505th Military Police and was stationed at Fort Smith in Port Chappie, AR. He served his country honorably from 1953 to 1955.

The BBH Valor Team who provided honors to PFC Clark are veteran and veteran-support volunteers and full-time staff.

Big Bend Hospice provides Valor Ceremonies and Vet-to-Vet Services to BBH patients and Transition clients in their eight-county service area.

“It was such a nice ceremony,” shared Michael Clark, son of PFC Clark. “Pops was really touched by it. Thank you to all the volunteers and to Big Bend Hospice for doing this to honor our father. Coach Knight was our PE Coach in high school. It’s been a while since we’ve seen her. And a special thanks to Harrison Garrett for coordinating this special occasion.”

Valor Ceremonies are available for many BBH and Transition patients who are veterans. These ceremonies, filled with honor and tradition, bring together friends and family members to thank the veteran and preserve his or her legacy.

PFC Clark's ceremony included the Pledge of Allegiance and patriotic music, a Certificate of Appreciation and a Letter of Gratitude, a presentation of a Hospice/Veteran lapel pin and a table-top American flag. The ceremony concludes with the greatest show of respect that one Veteran can give to another... a salute.

PFC Clark was born in Chaires, FL on June 20, 1932; he moved to Monticello in 1942 as a 10-year-old boy.

To learn more about becoming a Valor Volunteer, contact Harrison Garrett at (850) 878-5310 or harrisong@bigbendhospice.org, or (850) 556-0229 with questions.