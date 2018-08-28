“A Jewel in Jefferson County”

Our family would like to express our deepest appreciation to the Director and the ENTIRE staff of the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center, Inc. for providing excellent customer services before, during, and after our facility rental for us celebrating our mother's 86th birthday. The staff members were welcoming, inviting and above all professional and we owe gratitude and a Board member even visited with us during our event; we were very impressed.

Additionally, the facility's location was great and very convenient for our family and friends who shared. We truly enjoyed our stay and the selected staff persons were so cordial and helpful.

The Jefferson Senior Citizens Center is a warm and wonderful place and is such a "jewel" for the residents of Monticello and other citizens of Jefferson County and we would like to encourage all citizens to take an active part in utilizing the activities and its programs. There is a kindness and a generous attitude of support offered by the staff. Please get involved; its resources are immeasurable.

Thank you, once again for your generosity, kindness, time and effort that wereexpressed by all of you. Words cannot express how you all made us feel and as Dr. Maya Angelou said and I quote: "At the end of the day people won't remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel"

Kind regards,

Juanita Miles Hamilton