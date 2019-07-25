A new flag for the senior center

Keystone Federated Republican Women donate new flag

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

According to Section 8K of the United States Flag Code: “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way...”

The flag that has been displayed at the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center, flying in the front lawn of the establishment, in recent months has become faded and ready for retirement.

Thus, upon noticing the state that the center's flag had been reduced to, the Jefferson County club for republican women, chose to do something about the fading Old Glory.

“We decided to replace the current flag,” said Jefferson Keystone Federated Women's club member Lynn Stafford.

On Thursday, July 18, Stafford and fellow republican woman Merry Ann Frisby met with the board members of the Jefferson Senior Center in order to present the board with a fresh, clean flag to replace the worn, faded flag.

After the new, folded flag had been placed in the board member's care, the Keystone Federated Republican Women were assured that the older flag would be taken down and respectfully put to rest.