Uncovering the search for Wacissa’s volcano

Susie Reams

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The mystery of a volcano burning in the swamps of Wacissa has been around for centuries. The least well-known mystery in Florida is called The Wakulla Volcano.

The Timucuan Natives passed down stories for generations of the Wakulla Volcano, “Wakulla” in the Timucuan language meaning “mysterious.”

Back in the early 1820s to the mid-1950s, this legend – said to be about 20 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico – was quite popular.

The actual location of the Wakulla Volcano was in southwestern Jefferson County, 10 miles inland of the Gulf of Mexico.

The Seminole Indian lore mentions the mysterious volcano in the Wacissa Swamp, it said: “smoke rising in the swamp.”

Settlers from the 1830s pinned the blame of the strange smoke on what they believed to be natives’ campfire or from a pirate den on the coast. There were citizens of Tallahassee who saw black smoke that looked like coal burning, coming from the southeast.

The smoke would go on, days at a time, in the same area. During the night a bright light came from the exact same area.

Maurice Thompson, author of the play Tallahassee Girl, also witnessed the mysterious smoke and mentioned it in his play. Thompson describes the smoke as “a slim, mysterious dark column of smoke spouting straight up to the sky.”

This brought attention to this unknown volcano. Once the word was out about a mysterious volcano within the swamps of North Florida, the search began. There were various expeditions by residents of Monticello, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Newport, St. Marks, even a reporter all the way from Ohio for the New York Times.

The cause of so many people who were eager about this volcano legend was the reward of at least $500,000 by the United States government. A lesser amount of reward would come from the states of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and New York. The expeditions were on horseback and some were by wagon, venturing far into the mosquito, moccasin, alligator-infested loving swamps between Wacissa and Aucilla.

The horses' coats would change color, due to the number of bites from mosquitos. The expedition would last a minimum of three days, but no one would ever truly find the Wakulla Volcano. Luckily, no one was reported to have been killed or severely injured during the expeditions.

There were archeologists testing the Wacissa swamp and multiple different areas near the swamp during the 1850s on the expeditions.

Except, did they have the technology to actually find this volcano at the time?

There was no crater or heat from the swamps found related to the Wakulla Volcano legend. But, there were large igneous rocks, a certain type of magma rock, surrounding the possibility of where the legendary volcano may hide.

In 1840, near Wakulla, an oil company was drilling a test well and found what was volcanic material but it was 7,000 feet down. So, it couldn’t have been the Wakulla Volcano? Could it? Maybe the Wakulla Volcano believers didn’t search in the right places.

When U.S. Route 98 was being built through the Wacissa swamp, workers had to fill a deep hole that required at least 38 trucks with 600 tons of rock.

The 1886 earthquake in Charleston, S.C., shook Tallahassee, draining Lake Jackson within days.

If the earthquake affected Tallahassee, than it could also be the reason behind the disappearance of the mysterious smoke.

It has been hypothesized that the earthquake could have shifted the volcano into a lower layer, dimming its fire and creating sinkholes throughout areas near it. This might have also made it more difficult to find and to figure out if the volcano actually existed or was it just a myth.

There have been many changes to the swamps in the Wacissa and Aucilla swamps; what was once infested with unwanted creatures has decreased while towns grew, adding more houses and roads. People are now allowed to hike or ride bikes on trails that go through the swamps.

These changes could have affected the Wakulla Volcano when these major changes began. From the moment the theories of the Wakulla Volcano began and still to this day, the mysterious volcano has still not been found.