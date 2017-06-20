ACA athletes named to All Big-Bend teams

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Several student athletes from Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) were named to the Tallahassee Democrat All Big-Bend baseball and softball teams. The teams were selected by area coaches and staff members from the Tallahassee Democrat.

ACA senior pitcher and center-fielder Joe Hannon was named to the second team All Big-Bend baseball team. Hannon had a record of 5-2 pitching for the Warriors with a 3.0 ERA, registering 46 strike-outs in 52 innings pitched. At the plate, Hannon was impressive with a .468 batting average with 11 RBIs and 12 stolen bases on the season.

The All Big-Bend softball team is chocked full of Lady Warriors. Lady Warriors Kelly Horne and Elizabeth Hightower were named to the first team All Big-Bend softball team. Horne, a senior who played catcher for the Lady Warriors had an incredible .429 batting average with 10 RBIs. Behind the plate, Horne was nearly perfect with a .987 fielding percentage and only two errors during the season. Hightower, a junior, was a pitcher and played first base. Hightower had a record of 13-5 on the mound with a 1.30 ERA, throwing 157 strike-outs in 108 innings pitched. At the plate, Hightower had a .295 batting average with 15 RBIs and two home runs.

Ashlyn Rogers, Natalie Sorensen, and Abigail Morgan were named to the second team All Big-Bend team. Rogers, a sophomore in the outfield for the Lady Warriors, had a .405 batting average with 26 RBIs and six homers. Sorensen, a senior playing in the outfield, had a .387 batting average with 20 RBIs and four home runs. Morgan, a junior, pitched and played first base for the Lady Warriors. Morgan's record at the plate was 7-3 with one save. Morgan had an ERA of 1.07 with 46 strike-outs in 72 innings pitch. Morgan also had a batting average of .260 with 13 RBIs and three homers.

ACA senior Ramsey Sullivan received honorable mention honors for her play at third base for the Lady Warriors. Sullivan had a .345 batting average with 12 RBIs and one home run.

Both the ACA baseball and softball teams were in the State playoff tournament this year, with the softball team getting edged out in the state championship game. Both teams are looking to be strong again next season.