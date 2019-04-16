ACA athletes sign with colleges

Story Courtesy of

On Monday, April 8, three Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Warriors signed letters of intent to play athletics on the college level next school year.

Evan Courtney will be playing football for Warner University, a private Christian college located in Lake Wales, FL.

Cody Smith will be playing golf for the University of Montevallo, a public liberal arts college located in Montevallo, AL.

Ryan Jackson will be playing golf for Shorter University, a private Christian college located in Rome, GA.

“I am very proud of the way these three young men have conducted themselves, by using the talent with which GOD has blessed them coupled with their own hard work and dedication,” said ACA Athletic Director Dan Nennstiel. “The opportunity they will have to share the love of Christ as they continue their education and athletic careers is something that they have worked towards since they were in elementary school. It is really inspiring to watch their dreams come true. Again, I could not be more proud of Evan, Ryan, and Cody.”

As a football player, Courtney has served as a team captain for ACA and has led the team in tackles for the last two seasons. Courtney was selected

for the NFFC All Conference and Division teams, named

Tallahassee Democrat Honorable Mention, and played in the War of the Border Florida/Georgia All Star Game. Courtney was recognized as football Defensive Player of the Week three times in 2017 and was also recognized as Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity and can’t wait to get back on the field,” said Courtney.

As a golfer, Smith was chosen for the All-Big Bend Second Team for golf for four years. Smith received Post-Season MVP in golf for the 2016-2017 school year and was the FHSAA Regional Golf Champion for the 2016-2017 school year. Smith was a participant in the FHSAA State Golf Tournament for the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 school years. Smith has also played Varsity Basketball and Varsity Baseball while at ACA. Smith has been involved with Beta Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes during his time at ACA.

“I’m really excited about my future at Montevallo,” said Smith. “High school golf has been fun, but it’s time to see what I can do at the next level.”

As a golfer, Jackson was the FHSAA Golf District winner in 2017, received the All-Big Bend Honorable Mention for golf in 2017, and was a participant in the 2017 FHSAA State Golf Tournament. Jackson made the All-Big Bend second team for golf in 2018 and was a medalist (tied) in the 2018 Big Bend Golf Tournament. Jackson has participated in Varsity Basketball, Varsity Football, and Varsity Baseball while at ACA. During his time at ACA, Jackson has been involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Beta Club both from ninth to twelfth grade. Jackson was a part of the Junior Leadership Program his eleventh grade year and has served as an ACA Student Ambassador from ninth to twelfth grade.

“I am excited about joining the Shorter Hawks Golf Team,” said Jackson. “The Hawks have a young team and I am looking forward to helping them improve their program.”

Courtney is the son of Jody and Rena Courtney, of Perry.

Smith is the son of Gareth and Chandra Smith, of Madison.

Jackson is the son of Cathy and David Jackson, of Monticello.