ACA comes up short in Regional final

RICK PATRICK

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, May 16, the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Warriors' baseball playoff campaign came to a disappointing end when they fell to Christ's Church Academy with a 5-4 final score in the Class 2A Region 1 Final. The game was scoreless through four innings when ACA loaded the bases with no outs. The Warriors then scored three runs, courtesy of a batter being hit by a pitch, a base hit by Joe Hannon, and a sac-fly. However, Christ's Church came back in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring three runs of their own. The score was knotted up at three runs apiece going into the seventh inning. ACA scored one run for a one run lead going into the bottom half of the inning. Christ's Church answered by scoring two in the bottom of the seventh to seal the Warriors' fate and end their 2017 playoff run.

Joe Hannon went one-for-four at the plate with one RBI for the Warriors. Brandon Hannon went one-for three and one RBI. Austin Harrell had one hit in his three trips to the plate. On the mound, Donnie Kinsey and Joe Hannon combined to give up eight hits and five earned runs, while striking out 10.

ACA finishes their baseball season with a 13-13 overall record.