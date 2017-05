ACA Elementary Academic Awards Presented 

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Aucilla Christian Academy Elementary Awards program was held on May 19 for first through fifth grade students. “I am very proud of our students’ hard work this school year,” said Principal Richard Finlayson. “Giving God their best in academics and all areas is encouraged at ACA.”

Awards for the Ecology Day Writing Contest were presented to London Smith, first place; Lauchlin Faglie, second place; and Lauren Davis, third place.

Fifth Grade Reading Award, Bradynn Johnson; Fifth Grade Math Award, Bradynn Johnson; Fifth Grade Writing Award, Lauchlin Faglie; and Fifth Grade Warrior Award, Riley Rutledge and Tyson Clark.

Fourth Grade Reading Award, Josh Forehand; Fourth Grade Math Award, Raegan Walker; Fourth Grade Writing Award, Emma Green; Fourth Grade Warrior Award, Natalie Clark and Suzanne Beshears; and Fourth Grade Perfect Attendance, Danica Baggett, Gabriella Parker, and Hayden Ashworth.

Third Grade Reading Award, Ender Thomas; Fourth Grade Math Award, Jaydn Russell; Fourth Grade Writing Award, London Smith; Fourth Grade Warrior Award, Leighton Faglie and Trey Roberts; Fourth Grade Perfect Attendance, MadiLynn Hughs, Tanner Baggett, and Jamarqus Nightingale.

Second Grade Reading Award, Talon Thomas; Second Grade Math Award, Cadie Agner; Second Grade Writing Award, Cadie Agner; Second Grade Warrior Award, Olivia Tharpe, Blair Walker, and Jacob Vickers.

First Grade Reading Award, Mae McNeill; First Grade Math Award, Mae McNeill and Hailey Roland; First Grade Writing Award, Jordyn Russell; First Grade Warrior Award, Gigi Lindsey and Hayden Walker; First Grade Perfect Attendance, James Hughs, Hailey Roland, and Hayden Walker.

Presidential Physical Fitness Awards went to Tyler Stowers, Riley Rutledge, Lauchlin Faglie, Joshua Forehand, Joshua Agner, Genevieve Mediate, London Smith, Bryson Mills, Lauren Davis, Matthew Hughes, Bubba Davis, and James Hughs.