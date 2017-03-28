ACA Fourth Grade Spring Musical “Lets Rock”

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The fourth grade students at Aucilla Christian Academy presented their annual Spring Musical 'Let’s Rock' on Thursday, March 9, to a crowded auditorium of cheering guests.

The enjoyable stage play musical was created by Pam Andrews, Rob Howard, and David Guthrie. Musical Director Debby Demott said of the musical and performers, “The kids did a wonderful job learning through performing in the musical that being a star is not what's important in life, that they are fearfully and wonderfully designed by God with unique gifts and talents and that they should be themselves."

Additional photos from the musical are posted on ACA's Facebook page, along with a YouTube link to watch it. For more information about this ACA presentation, visit aucilla.org or call 850-997-3597.

ACA provides students with a high-quality, college preparatory education, ultimately producing Godly citizens and future leaders.