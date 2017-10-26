ACA golfers win at district tournament

adminFront Page, Sports

Rick Patrick
ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Warriors golf team participated in the district golf tournament held at Southwood Golf Club, in Tallahassee.
Megan Schofield and Ryan Jackson earned the lowest scores at the tournament. Schofield successfully defended her district title by shooting a 73 while Jackson shot a 72. The golfers will move on to the regional tournament, as will the rest of the ACA Golf Team. The Warriors' golf team finished in second place in the district tournament.
Earlier, Schofield repeated as a medalist at the Big Bend Championships, winning by six strokes with a 74.

Related Posts

October 26, 2017

Judge finds School District liable

October 26, 2017

Halloween Is Going To Be Scary

October 26, 2017

Aucilla Christian Academy students learn about forestry