ACA golfers win at district tournament

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Warriors golf team participated in the district golf tournament held at Southwood Golf Club, in Tallahassee.

Megan Schofield and Ryan Jackson earned the lowest scores at the tournament. Schofield successfully defended her district title by shooting a 73 while Jackson shot a 72. The golfers will move on to the regional tournament, as will the rest of the ACA Golf Team. The Warriors' golf team finished in second place in the district tournament.

Earlier, Schofield repeated as a medalist at the Big Bend Championships, winning by six strokes with a 74.