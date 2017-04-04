ACA History Fair a Success

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The annual Aucilla Christian Academy History Fair turned into a very successful event with several students giving their all for special honors and recognition. The event took place on Thursday, March 30 and was quite eventful.

10th grade winners included: Taylor Walker, 1st place for 'Attica 1971'; Justin Daugherty, 2nd place for '1900 Bubonic Plague of San Francisco'; Emily Brock, 3rd place for 'Prostitution Project'; Justin Grantham, honorable mention for 'Potsdam: The Concluding End of WWII'; Levi Stafford, honorable mention for 'A War in the Making'; and Megan Schofill, honorable mention for 'Fire in the Sky'.

8th grade winners included: Mary Rose Swier, 1st place for 'Revolutionary Spies'; Olivia Walton, 2nd place for 'Neil Armstrong'; Liam Mediate, 3rd place for 'Dalton Gang'; Joey Davis, honorable mention for 'U.S. Intelligence & Espionage'; Selina Drawdy, honorable mention for 'JFK Assassination'; and Riley Hamrick, honorable mention for 'Nathan Hale'.

Related