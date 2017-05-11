ACA Lady Warriors advance to Final Four

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.



For the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Lady Warriors, it's on to Vero Beach, for the State Semi-final game in the Class 2A state softball tournament. There they will meet the Lady Gators of Glades Day School, from Belle Glade, Fl.

The road to Vero Beach has run through two resounding victories for the Lady Warriors. First they faced Peniel Baptist Academy in the Regional Semi-final game on Monday, May 8, in Aucilla. The Lady Warriors made short work of the Peniel team, defeating Peniel with a 10-0 shut-out. The Lady Warriors wasted no time getting out to a one run lead in the first inning. Then the Lady Warriors added three more in the second, one run in the third and a five run rampage in the fourth. The game was called in the middle of the fifth inning when Peniel failed to score.

Lindsey Davis went two-for-two at the plate for the Lady Warriors with one RBI. Abigail Morgan had one hit in her three trips to the plate, bringing in one run. Natalie Sorensen went two-for-three with one RBI. Ramsey Sullivan had a big evening at the plate, going two-for-three with three RBIs. Kelly Horne went two-for-three with one RBI. Ashlyn Rogers had two hits in her three at-bats with two RBIs. Elizabeth Hightower was efficient on the mound for the Lady Warriors, giving up just one hit and no runs.

Then the Lady Warriors traveled to Jacksonville to take on Eagle's View School in the Regional Championship game on Tuesday, May 9. The Lady Warriors came out of that game with another dominating win in another short game. This time the Lady Warriors were victorious with a 16-2 score.

Sullivan went one-for-three with two RBIs. Carly Joiner went three-for-three with a home run and two RBIs. Horne went two-for-four with one RBI. Rogers went one-for-two with a home run and three RBIs. Sorensen had two hits to show for her three trips to the plate, bringing in one RBI. Hightower had a big game at the plate, going two-for-three with a home run and two RBIs. Davis had one hit in her two at-bats with one RBI. Morgan pitched an impressive game for the Lady Warriors, giving up two hits and two runs while striking out eight batters.

The Lady Warriors will now head down to Vero Beach for the State Semi-final game. They will play Glades Day School from Belle Glade for a chance to play for another State Championship. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, at 10:35 a.m. The game can be seen live, on-line, at www.nfhsnetwork.com.