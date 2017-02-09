ACA Middle School Basketball Awards Presented

in Sports
ACA girls basketball team with coach Katrina Walton: Anna Lee Trest (Offensive Player of the Year), Olivia Walton (Most Valuable Player), and Lindsey Davis (Defensive Player of the Year).
ACA boys basketball team with coach Phil Barker: Will Sullivan (Offensive Player of the Year) and Tag Williams (Best Post Player). Not pictured: Brady Browning (Most Valuable Player).
