ACA named Class 2A Florida Academic Team Champion

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) recently named the Academic Team Champions for the 2016-17 school year, for the entire state of Florida. The Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Warriors and Lady Warriors came out as the top team in the state for Class 2A.

The winners were chosen based on a point system and ACA was the top school in Class 2A with 76 total points. Schools were ranked based on the team's cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA) based on an unweighted 4.0 scale. Points were awarded when a school placed in any category or sport. Ten points were awarded for first place, nine points for second place, etc.

The ACA Girls' Softball Team helped lead the way with a cumulative team GPA of 3.809. This GPA led all softball teams in all classifications in the state. The ACA Girls' Cross Country, Volleyball, Boys' Basketball, and Girls' Basketball teams all were in first place in their respective classifications (ACA Cross Country competed in Class 1A). Additionally, the ACA Baseball Team was in second place with a cumulative team GPA of 3.464.

In recognition of the achievements of the ACA student athletes, the school will receive a commemorative plaque from the FHSAA.

