ACA Presents “Wrapping All the Way” Annual Christmas Musical

Through script, song, choreography and sign language, Aucilla Christian Academy’s fifth grade students transform themselves into ‘Tunies’ townspeople in ACA’s annual Christmas musical at ACA on Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m. The townspeople love Christmas so much that they celebrate it every day. But in Tuneville, the glitz and the glamour of the celebration gradually becomes more important than the true meaning behind Christmas.

“Our hope and prayer is that anyone who hears the message of this musical will learn to experience the peace that comes from the Baby born at Christmas,” said Debby Demott, ACA’s music teacher/director.

The public is invited to attend this free event to celebrate the Savior’s birth. For more information call 850-997-3597.

