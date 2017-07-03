ACA shortstop Carly Joiner commits to VSU

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

It’s been quite a ride for the ACA Girls’ Softball Team, under the leadership of Coach Becky Lauth, with a double in State 2A Championships (2015 and 2016) that almost became a triple this past spring. Several former ACA team members have gone on to hit home runs, in a manner of speaking, signing to play softball at the college level.

And now, shortstop Carly Joiner is soon to be among their number, having verbally committed to Valdosta State University during her junior year at ACA.

The daughter of Carl and Paula Joiner, Carly spoke with Valdosta State University Head Softball Coach Thomas Macera a few weeks ago, and expects to sign with VSU in the fall, when she will begins her senior year – her final year as shortstop for the ACA Girls Softball Team.

She comes from a family where athletics has played a major role in the lives of several family members, including a great uncle who played for Georgia, a grandfather who played for Georgia Tech, a cousin who plays baseball for FSU, and a great aunt, the late Patricia Joiner, who taught P.E. for many years in the Jefferson County school system.

Her mother, Paula, started her with a T-ball team at the Jefferson County Rec Park when she was about five; that was where T-ball and pitching coach Edwin Kinsey soon spotted her talent and pushed her to play for one of the travel ball teams. By age nine, she began with her first travel ball team, the Tallahassee Merchants, and continued playing for the Gainesville Gold.

At ACA, she has been playing since the 6th grade, starting out pitching varsity. She has played short shop since 8th grade, and enjoys playing a sport she loves and being around her best friends on the team, friends she has grown up with.

And of course, there were those back-to-back State Championships.

When it comes to college, she still has a year to decide what she will study, but presently, she is leaning toward business. One thing is certain, and that is she will be playing softball. She hopes she will still be in middle outfield, “but I’ll play anywhere he (Coach Macera) wants me to.”

There’s time to savor that last year with friends and teammate as she looks forward to meeting new people, having opportunities to travel and of course, being able to continue to play a sport she has loved for most of her life.

And finally, “I look forward to representing God, and my hometown,” she said.

Congratulations, Carly.