ACA students participate in Youth Speech Contest

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Monday, Sept. 10, the Jefferson County Farm Bureau hosted a Youth Speech Contest at Aucilla Christian Academy, with the students in Jade Mocase's class participating.

The contest's topic was “How Has the Introduction of Agricultural Mobile Apps Impacted the Agriculture Industry?”

Seven students participated.

The three students who placed within the top three were:

Kaitlin Lane – third place; Ryan Jackson – second place, and Emily Brock – first place.

Judges for the contest were Farm Bureau agents Casey Gunnels, Sarah Fulford and Buck Carpenter.

Moving on from the speech contest on Sept. 10, Brock headed to the District Youth Speech Contest, which was held on Thursday, Sept. 13.