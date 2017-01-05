ACA Warriors drop two games in holiday tournament play

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Warrior boys varsity basketball team traveled to Orange Park for a tournament on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29 and 30. In the first game, the Warriors faced St. Joseph Academy, from St. Augustine. The Warriors came up short in that contest, losing by a final score of 86-66. Then on Friday, Dec. 30, the Warriors took on St. Francis Catholic, out of Gainesville. The Warriors fell short in that game as well. The final score was 58-37. In that game, Gatlin Nennstiel led the Warriors in scoring with 12 points. Timothy Finlayson and Donnie Kinsey each added eight points to the Warriors effort.

Despite the losses, Coach Dan Nennstiel expressed hope that the experience of playing larger schools will pay dividends later in the season when the Warriors play in the conference tournament and possibly the playoffs.

The Warriors will again be at home on Thursday, Jan. 19 as they face off against Countryside Christian School. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.