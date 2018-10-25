ACA’s Megan Schofill wins region tournament

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The accomplishments of Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) senior golfer Megan Schofill continue to accumulate. Schofill recently shot a 68 to place first for individual qualifiers in the Florida High School Athletic Association Region 1 Class 1A Girls' Golf Tournament at The Links Golf Club, in Sandestin.

On Thursday, Oct. 18, Schofill punched her ticket to the region tournament when she shot a 69 in the District 3 Class 1A Tournament. That score placed Schofill first for individual qualifiers on the district level, at Southwood Golf Course, in Tallahassee.

During her high school career at ACA, Schofill has established herself as one of the top young amateur golfers in the nation. “In the last two years Megan has gone from being a solid high school golfer to being one of the best junior players in the country,” said ACA Golf Coach David Jackson.

Schofill will move on to the state championship at the Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, FL, Tuesday, Oct. 30 and Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Schofill plans to take her golfing skills to the bluegrass state to play for the University of Kentucky when her high school days are finished. She is the daughter of Billy and Paulette Schofill, of Monticello.