Adopt a Senior Sweetheart

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County Humane Society Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center houses lots and lots of cats, dogs and sometimes pigs, rabbits and even horses. Most all the animals are placed up for adoption after a complete check-up and sterilization.

Today's Animal Spotlight is Oreo. She's 15 years old and was adopted from the shelter when she was just a kitten, when the shelter was located on Mamie Scott Road.

She was recently brought back to the shelter because her owner has to leave the area and will be unable to care for her. She's been at the shelter two weeks now.

Oreo is a laid-back, affectionate, older cat; only wanting to be loved on. She enjoys hugs, kisses and laps to rest on. She's an indoor cat but does enjoy the outdoors when allowed. Because she is in her retirement years, a good fur-ever home for her would be with no ‘high-energy’ animals or children.

Contact Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center at (850) 342-0244 or visit Oreo at 2123 East Washington Street, just one mile from downtown Monticello. Hours of operation are: Wednesday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.