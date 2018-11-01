Adoptable: Badger

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center is a no-kill humane society that gives a place for the animals of Jefferson County to live until they find their forever homes.

The center is located at 2123 E. Washington St., in Monticello, and can be reached at (850) 342-0244. The adoption center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday and is closed on Tuesday.

Cat adoptions are $50 (kittens are $75) and dog adoptions cost $125 (puppies are $150) and include updated rabies vaccinations, microchipping, spaying/neutering (as is health/age appropriate), deworming, heart worm testing, as well as FIV/Leukemia testing for cats of all ages.

Potential adopters must be at least 18 years of age, possess a valid ID with current address and be willing to spend the time and money necessary to providing your new pet with training, medical treatment, care and love that will be required throughout it's lifetime.

Visit the Jefferson County Humane Society on Facebook, or at their website: jeffersonhumane.org.

Call or visit them today for information about adoptions, setting up a visit, volunteering opportunities, fostering an animal, or current donation needs!

ECB Publishing, Inc. Photo By Ashley Hunter

September 21, 2018



Badger is an affectionate, playful and goofy boy who is currently residing at the Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center. Despite his wonderful personality and love for people, Badger has been at the adoption center for a little over two months. Found near the Leon County/Jefferson County border, Badger was brought in and surrendered to the shelter by the person who found him and has resided at the center ever since. Badger is a active dog! He loves running around the yard, playing with toys, splashing in the pool and plays well by himself. A home that is able to give him plenty of room to play and burn off energy would be ideal. He also walks very well on the leash, without any pulling, tugging or leading. To the knowledge of the adoption center's staff, Badger has never been introduced to cats. Badger does well with some dogs, but prospective adopters will need to introduce current dogs to Badger before signing the adoption papers in order to ensure that Badger gets along with his new family. Think you are the family Badger is looking for? Give Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center a call today!